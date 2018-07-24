Uproxx/iStockphoto

The dog days of summer are here. Oppressive heat and long days are leaving us all longing to hit the road. It’s time to check out some cheap flights and travel deals and #optoutdoors for a little rest and relaxation. Go recharge those batteries for a few days — maybe even a week or two — and come back ready to rock the rest of summer.

Below are some of the best deals on cheap flights and travel packages right now. These are the sites and Twitter feeds that you should be following and setting up alerts for. Prices will vary. Sales will pass quickly. You’ve gotta shop hard and act fast. Good luck out there and happy travels!

Check out Uproxx’s Travel Guides for all your travel needs.

30% OFF NATIONAL PARKS ADVENTURES AND OTHER GREAT DEALS FROM XANTERRA

Xanterra just launched their Christmas in July sale. They’re offering steep discounts on an array of vacation options. Most prominently, you can score up to 30 percent off stays at national park lodges across the country. The deal also includes discounts on the Grand Canyon Train, various hotels, Windstar Cruises, and more.

You’ll have to book between July 25th and 27th to receive the awesome discounts. So don’t sleep on this one. Act!

Xanterra.com