Uproxx/Shutterstock

With spring finally here, spring break waning, and summer still months away, cheap flights, hotels, and travel packages are starting to get heavily discounted. This is one of the year’s shoulder seasons. Now’s the time to hit the last minute deals to ski slopes that might still have some snow, but no skiers. Or you can hit up the Caribbean before the weather turns too oppressive. Flights to Europe and Asia tend to dip around this time as well, as the spring rains set in. What we’re saying is that it’s a really good time to hit the road and gather up some memories.

Below are some of the best deals on cheap flights and travel packages right now. These are the sites and Twitter feeds that you should be following and setting up alerts for. Prices will vary. Sales will pass quickly. You’ve gotta shop hard and act fast. Good luck out there and happy travels!

SECRET FLYING

This week’s Secret Flying deals offer a smattering of flights from all over America to the whole wide world. If you’re in or near Houston, you can score a roundtrip flight to New Delhi for only $681. That may seem steep, but remember how far away that is — you’ll literally be going to the other side of the world.

Alternatively, there’s a great deal from Portland (Oregon) to Trinidad for $353 roundtrip, which is a great price to get from the Left Coast all the way to the Caribbean.

Lastly, there’s a great flight from Phoenix to San Juan, Puerto Rico for only $233 roundtrip. And, if anywhere needs your tourist dollars right now, it’s Puerto Rico.

Momondo.com

