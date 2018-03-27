Today’s Cheap Flights & Travel Deals Give You A Last Shot At Spring Break

#Cheap Flights #Spring Break #Travel
Life Writer
03.27.18 2 Comments

Uproxx/Shutterstock

With spring finally here, spring break waning, and summer still months away, cheap flights, hotels, and travel packages are starting to get heavily discounted. This is one of the year’s shoulder seasons. Now’s the time to hit the last minute deals to ski slopes that might still have some snow, but no skiers. Or you can hit up the Caribbean before the weather turns too oppressive. Flights to Europe and Asia tend to dip around this time as well, as the spring rains set in. What we’re saying is that it’s a really good time to hit the road and gather up some memories.

Below are some of the best deals on cheap flights and travel packages right now. These are the sites and Twitter feeds that you should be following and setting up alerts for. Prices will vary. Sales will pass quickly. You’ve gotta shop hard and act fast. Good luck out there and happy travels!

SECRET FLYING

This week’s Secret Flying deals offer a smattering of flights from all over America to the whole wide world. If you’re in or near Houston, you can score a roundtrip flight to New Delhi for only $681. That may seem steep, but remember how far away that is — you’ll literally be going to the other side of the world.

Alternatively, there’s a great deal from Portland (Oregon) to Trinidad for $353 roundtrip, which is a great price to get from the Left Coast all the way to the Caribbean.

Lastly, there’s a great flight from Phoenix to San Juan, Puerto Rico for only $233 roundtrip. And, if anywhere needs your tourist dollars right now, it’s Puerto Rico.

Momondo.com

Momondo.com

Priceline.com

Around The Web

TOPICS#Cheap Flights#Spring Break#Travel
TAGSair travelAIRLINEScheap flightsSpring BreakTRAVELWANDERLUST

The RX

Calgary’s Preoccupations Leap Beyond Post-Punk And Make The Best Album Of Their Lives

Calgary’s Preoccupations Leap Beyond Post-Punk And Make The Best Album Of Their Lives

03.23.18 4 days ago
Jack White Gets Weird (And Has Actual Fun!) On His Very Good New Album

Jack White Gets Weird (And Has Actual Fun!) On His Very Good New Album

03.21.18 6 days ago
Yo La Tengo’s Masterful New Album And The Challenge Of Old Bands Finding New Ways To Be Great

Yo La Tengo’s Masterful New Album And The Challenge Of Old Bands Finding New Ways To Be Great

03.15.18 2 weeks ago
Uproxx Music’s March Showcase For The RX Features Haley Heynderickx At The Ace Hotel

Uproxx Music’s March Showcase For The RX Features Haley Heynderickx At The Ace Hotel

03.07.18 3 weeks ago
Jonathan Wilson Is A Cult Hero Who’s Worked With Father John Misty, But His Own Albums Are Genius

Jonathan Wilson Is A Cult Hero Who’s Worked With Father John Misty, But His Own Albums Are Genius

03.07.18 3 weeks ago 2 Comments
Haley Heynderickx’s ‘I Need To Start A Garden’ Is An Utterly Brilliant Folk Debut

Haley Heynderickx’s ‘I Need To Start A Garden’ Is An Utterly Brilliant Folk Debut

03.06.18 3 weeks ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP