Ranking The Best Craft Beers To Drink This Labor Day Weekend

Craft beer has never been bigger. Even in the current climate, it remains fairly strong as many of us look for an escape from, well, everything. The craft beer industry has been around long enough now that there are true classics on the shelf that are fairly easy to find nationwide. But what is the best craft beer to drink if you're looking to move away from the macro brands? That's a tougher question to answer. Craft beer is a very wide net to cast. There's a lot going on from the classic West Coast IPAs from yesteryear to the tart sours of the 2020s. It really comes down to what you dig. But, we'd also argue that it's worth expanding your knowledge and palate with new things. So, maybe the best beer for you is one you haven't even tried yet. To figure out the best craft beers that people like to drink, we popped over to Ranker. The masses spoke and voted and a top ten list of craft beers emerged. Interestingly, most of these beers are throwbacks to the halcyon days of microbrewing.

4. Sierra Nevada Stout View this post on Instagram Great to revisit an old fave, nice mouthfeel, nice roasted malts and almost enough hops to border Black IPA territory. Tasting delicious. #beer #beerstagram #beersofinstagram #craftbeer #craftbeernotcrapbeer #sierranevada #sierranevadastout A post shared by Lindsay Hudson (@craftygolfer) on May 20, 2020 at 3:42am PDT Style: American Stout

ABV: 5.8%

Brewery: Sierra Nevada Brewing Co., Chico, CA The Beer: It’s great to see Sierra Nevada’s Stout on this list and in the top five. This was the first beer they brewed all the way back in 1980. It’s one of the better stouts you can find in the U.S. to this day, making it the progenitor of decades of imitation. Tasting Notes: Roasted and bitter malts greet you with a sense of damn-near burnt espresso beans. The bitterness barely wanes as the hints of black licorice mingle with cacao nibs and velvety maltiness. The brew ends with a lingering sense of a full-bodied beer with serious depth (and milky chocolate). 3. Stone IPA View this post on Instagram Do you remember your first #StoneIPA? A post shared by Stone Brewing (@stonebrewing) on Oct 7, 2019 at 1:46pm PDT Style: American IPA

ABV: 6.9%

Brewery: Stone Brewing, Escondido, CA The Beer: This San Diego IPA is part of the reason IPAs are still brewed by pretty much every craft brewer, homebrewer, and macro brewer these days. Though there were plenty of other IPAs already hopping up the microbrewing scene for years before this one dropped in 1997, it definitely harkened in a new phase of craft brewing to the country. It’s also a solid example of the style that’s, thankfully, not overdone. Tasting Notes: This is the West Coast in a can. There’s a nice mix of pine dank next to sweet citrus juices. The juice leans more orange than anything else as the malts peek in with an almost sourdough crustiness. The bitterness from the hops is unavoidable through the juicy end of this beer.