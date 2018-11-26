The Best Cyber Monday Hotel Deals Include 90%-Off Hotels Worldwide

Getty Image

Hotels are slashing prices for Cyber Monday this year. Entire hotel groups are offering steep discounts across the board. Boutique resorts and classic hotels are lowering prices to entice you. Hotel and travel aggregators are even offering their own in-site discounts to get you to book through their pages. It’s a price-slashing bonanza of hotel deals for you.

Below are the best Cyber Monday Hotel deals right now. These are the resorts, hotels, spas, boutiques, and experiences that are offering the best prices anywhere online. Happy Travels!

25% OF ARCHER HOTELS

Archer Hotels run gorgeous boutique experiences in New York, Austin, Napa, Burlington (Mass), and Florham Park, New Jersey. Each hotel is a plush and chic destination where comfort and luxury meet.

Starting today and running for one week, they’re offering 25 percent off their best rates. You’ll also get two free welcome cocktails and free breakfast for two at select locations.