Sustainable Spirits: Distilleries That Are Doing Right By The Earth

We should be taking steps to care for the planet for our children and our children’s children (and so on), every day of the year. But on Earth Day it’s even more important that we celebrate the stewardship of this marble of ours. We can do this in a variety of ways. Some are simple and others demand commitment. But as long as we strive to do something today, we’re participating in helping preserve the globe for future generations.

Sort through your recyclables, pick up trash on the side of the road, or ride your bike instead of driving. Anything and everything helps and models positive behavior. You can plant a tree, pay for someone else to plant a tree, or help save a tree. Or, if you’re like many alcohol brands out there, perhaps you’ll decide to start composting.

“This is world saving and money saving,” says Rico Dynan, bartender and Global Brand Ambassador for Absolut Vodka. “It’s world-saving because you’re keeping organic material out of landfills and money saving because you’re not spending on soil and waste disposal.”

On top of that, you’ll have a pretty nifty garden.

“Maybe you can start a community compost,” Dynan urges. “If you can’t grow anything yourself donate it to the city for the parks and rec areas to use.”

Dyan isn’t the only eco-minded member of the drinks community. In fact, some of our favorite spirits brands have earth-friendly initiatives surrounding sustainability, lowering your carbon footprint, reusing waste, conserving energy, and many other important actions. Check them out below and get motivated to take action.

Glenmorangie Scotch Whisky

One of the biggest initiatives at Glenmorangie is the prevention of pollution and the reduction of waste from the production process. They’re doing this by minimizing their use of non-renewable resources and limiting pollutants and waste associated with the whisky distillation process.

On top of that, Glenmorangie is helping to restore oyster reefs. One of its biggest environmental projects revolves are the reintroduction of Native European oysters to coastal Scotland waters.

Hennessy Cognac

Your favorite cognac brand is all about lowering its use of fossil fuels. Hennessy uses the largest fleet of electric vehicles of any privately-owned business in all of France. By doing this, the company lowered its fossil fuel usage by 80 percent.

Prairie Organic Spirits

There’s a reason the word “organic” is in the brand’s name. It’s because Prairie doesn’t want to be just another brand. The folks behind Prairie want to world to know that they make their spirits the right way with the earth in mind. Their mission is to help others join in on the organic bandwagon. That’s why they started a new campaign called “Spirit of Change Fund” — in which the brand will give 1 percent of its sales to support organic farmers and help other farmers transition into the world of organic farming.

“The spirits industry significantly lags behind food and beverage when it comes to organics,” said Mike Duggan, Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of Prairie Organic Spirits. “And Prairie hopes to change that.”