Take A Summer Trip To These Bartender-Beloved Distilleries

Alice Cooper sang “School’s out for the summer.” Well, for most of us, school’s out forever. But for some reason, we still feel like summer automatically frees us from our adult responsibilities. That’s part of why we plan camping excursions, day trips to wineries, road trips to natural waterparks, and book flights to destinations all over this ever-spinning globe.

Whatever your motivation — weather, summer break nostalgia, or slow days at work — summer travel is truly one of the great joys in life. If that travel takes you to a distillery, even better. To motivate you, we asked some of our favorite bartenders to tell us the one distillery they’re dying to see this summer. From Italy, to Japan, to Kentucky, these distilleries have everything a booze tourist could ever want.

Hakushu Distillery (Japan)

Daniel Condliffe, bartender at JSix in San Diego

A distillery I would most love to make it to one day would be either Yoichi or Hakushu out in Japan. The quality of the products themselves plus the amount of meticulous effort that goes into their productions would be impressive to see to say the least.

Greenhook Ginsmith (New York)

Joshua MacGregor, mixologist at db Bistro moderne in New York City

While it won’t be a glamorous visit with a fancy tasting room or a gift shop in the entrance, a great distillery to visit in Brooklyn, New York is Greenhook Ginsmith. Steven d’Angelo invested a great deal to have a custom still built that can operate under a vacuum of pressure. When making Gin, you’re dealing with herbs and botanicals. These plants are susceptible to heat damage; altering the aroma and flavor that the botanicals lend to the final gin. Due to this vacuum of pressure, Greenhook is able to distill at a much lower temperature than would be possible otherwise. This allows a maximum extraction of flavor without any of the off aromas that would result from heat damage.