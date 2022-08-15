Best Tacos and Mulitas: Taco Zone View this post on Instagram A post shared by Taco Zone (@officialtacozone) This food truck is cash only and has the best tacos and mulitas in L.A. The locals know that when it comes to no-frills tacos, Taco Zone is the spot to go to. I always order the al pastor mulitas. Their green sauce adds the perfect kick. It’s only open at night and is the perfect place to hit after a night out on the east side. Also, the price point is amazing. Tacos cost $1.50 and mulitas are $2! Best Omakase: The Sushi Bar View this post on Instagram A post shared by nala *foodie account* (@whatnalaeats) This non-traditional omakase features really great takes on traditional nigiri pieces. There are two reasons I enjoy The Sushi Bar: the flavor profiles are unique and it’s a great price point ($140). Personally, unless an omakase restaurant is featuring rare fish or pieces that were caught within 24 hours, I don’t see the point in indulging in an omakase experience. There are a lot of places that offer omakase in L.A. that don’t provide a special or worthwhile experience, and it can be a waste of money.

This makes The Sushi Bar’s solution to this issue all the greater. You get a meal that isn’t being replicated anywhere else. Best Breakfast: Little Dom’s View this post on Instagram A post shared by nala *foodie account* (@whatnalaeats) I’ve been coming to Little Dom’s for their blueberry ricotta pancakes, bacon, and breakfast potatoes for years. Their pancakes are so good I’ve attempted to recreate them at home, but it’s never the same. Also notable, their breakfast potatoes have a hint of vinegar that gives their crispiness the perfect kick. I usually pair my breakfast with their fresh-pressed orange juice. Best Chinese: Bistro Nas View this post on Instagram A post shared by Bistro Na’s (@bistronasus) I know it’s probably a bit cliche to pick a Michelin-starred restaurant as my top Chinese choice, but my experience at Bistro Nas was so delightful. Aside from nailing the flavor profiles, I also noticed it didn’t leave me feeling bloated or heavy. My favorite items were Na’s Spicy Chicken, the braised pork belly, and the crispy shrimp. The braised pork belly was so tender, it nearly melted in my mouth. This is a pricier food experience, but I personally believe it’s worth every cent. Best Pizza: Desano Pizza View this post on Instagram A post shared by nala *foodie account* (@whatnalaeats) I’m in love with the lasagna pizza at Desano’s. It’s made with meatballs, four cheeses, garlic, and San Marzano tomatoes. When it comes to tomato sauce, San Marzano tomatoes are the best you can get. They’re sweet, have rich flavor and mild acidity. The crust is also made fresh and it’s definitely noticeable. I typically don’t like pizza crust due to its usually stale, dry texture. Desano crust doesn’t encounter this issue.