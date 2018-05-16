The Best Food Movies On Netflix Right Now

#What To Watch #Netflix #Food
05.16.18 50 mins ago
best food movies on netflix right now

The Weinstein Company

Some things are elemental to the human experience, none more so than eating. We celebrate food, we fear what’s inside it, and we linger on the emotions it can unleash inside us through smell and flavor. Being central to our existence, it’s no surprise that food’s been a part of movies from the very beginning, on screen and off, to the point where most of us associate the smell of popcorn and the fizz of a soda with hitting the theaters.

To celebrate that connection, we’ve dug out the 15 best food movies on Netflix right now. Whether they’re B-movies to watch with friends, dramas to make you think about how food connects us, or comedies about what we eat fighting back, here are the best food flicks for you to feast on.

Like Water For Chocolate

Miramax

This magical realist melodrama has Tita (Lumi Cavazos) learning — thanks to her beloved marrying her sister since her mother refuses to let her marry — that her emotions translate into her food. Which is a problem when you’re mourning losing the one you love forever and are serving a massive feast.

This tale of forbidden love and sexy food was one of the early indie darlings, and twenty-five years after it came to US theaters, it holds up.

