UPROXX/Unsplash

The smartphone app has given the loyalty program a new lease on life. Where before you had to keep a bunch of plastic cards on your keychain, now you can just keep an app on your phone. If there’s a place you’re in and out of several times a week, the points pile up faster, and the free food arrives far more quickly than you might expect. And with a rare few exceptions, free food is good food.

One note: The most effective approach here is to pick the places you go to or order from the most often. That’ll consistently pay off, which is really the whole idea. But look into places that do the same job and offer better rewards. If you’re looking for free food, it might just pay to shift your habits.

McDonald’s

The Golden Arches really, really wants your mobile business. Each week, there are exclusive app-only deals that pretty much boil down to getting at the very least a free side. The breakfast deals tend to be better, like a free sandwich with your coffee, so if you’re a regular McMuffin eater, this will be indispensable.

The app also collects McCafe points, so free coffee is also on the table and McDonald’s coffee just might be their strong suit.