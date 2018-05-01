Uproxx/Shutterstock

Welcome to May! It’s officially backyard bbq season and there’s a whole lotta summer of fun, sun, and beer ahead of us. That means it’s time to talk about some great beers getting released this month. Now’s the time to check out some new craft lagers, IPAs, and sour beers and find the new beer that’ll get you through the next few months of warm summer days.

Below, we’ve compiled a shortlist of some of the best beers being released and available this May. Some of these are easier to find, with larger distribution; some you’ll have to travel for and do a bit of sleuthing to uncover. Either way, a good beer is always worth the trouble!

Happy hunting!

THE HEMPEROR HPA — NEW BELGIUM

The Hemperor HPA is a new kind of beer from New Belgium. It’s made with hemp seeds mixed into the malt and infused with hemp for maximum dank-ness. The overall taste is like an ultra-smooth IPA with a very rich amber hue. There’s a definite pine-resin bitterness that’s balanced with a unique albeit light maltiness.

The beer is getting a wide release on May 20th. New Belgium has partnered with Willie Nelson to support the legalization of hemp agriculture across America. Part of the profits from the sale of the beer will go to Willie Nelson’s Hemp 4 Victory. So you’ll be able to enjoy a dank beer while supporting a great cause with this one.