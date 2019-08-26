Expression Session — Tasting Seven Scotch Whiskies In The Talisker Portfolio

Getty Image

A great bottle of whiskey isn’t hard to find these days. The spirit is dominating the drinks conversation around the world (and in the United States) and we’re very into it. That being said, a bad bottle of whiskey is also pretty easy to stumble upon. So a little guidance on which whiskeys to drink is never a bad thing.

With that in mind, we’re launching a new column to help you expand your whiskey palate while also taking a deep dive into a single distillery. This will give you a chance to take your whiskey knowledge from beginner to “Hey, I’m starting to get this whole whiskey thing” levels. To do so, we’re focusing in on a single distillery and breaking down their core line of expressions — expressions being the variously aged and barreled bottles distilleries put out regularly.

This isn’t meant to be a comprehensive list of every single expression or limited edition a distillery or blender has ever released. These are simply the bottles that are available on the wider market regularly with maybe one limited edition bottle thrown in for good measure. Let’s dive in and help up your whisk(e)y game!

EXPAND YOU WHISK(E)Y PALATE WITH…TALISKER

Talisker is one of the oldest whisky distilleries in Scotland. The current distillery sits on the sea next to a babbling stream on a site dating back to 1880. The idyllic and rugged hills of the Scottish islands tower above the white-walled distillery and the bracing mist of the sea is ever-present.

Talisker brings in malted barley that’s been peated to a medium level, mills it in-house, then starts the fermentation process with local water. That’s then distilled and cooled through a special pipping system that travels through massive baths of seawater before going into a masterful on-site barreling program that utilizes used American oak with a few sherry and port casks for special editions.

The beauty of Talisker is that each expression is a representation of a single place. The whisky transports you to that little bay with those brown-hued mountains rising above. You can taste the sea spray, damp grass, and oyster brininess in every sip. It’s a timeless whisky that deserves time to really take in.