Try These Riffs On The Old Fashioned For International Whiskey Day

Whiskey (or whisky) is a truly global spirit. From Taiwan to Tennessee and seemingly everywhere in between, whiskey sits aging in barrels, ready to be sipped by eager drinkers. Rye, bourbon, Japanese whisky, Irish whiskey, Scotch, Canadian whiskey — there are as many styles as there are days of the month. But don’t let this excess of options stop you from making tomorrow feel like a special celebration. It’s International Whisk(e)y Day and that means a dram or two extra are in order.

If you’re a fan of the brown stuff, you’re probably going to be enjoying a glass or two of your favorite bottle tomorrow afternoon. But if cocktails are more your thing, might we suggest the classic Old Fashioned? This beloved drink is made with bourbon or rye whiskey, sugar (or simple syrup), Angostura bitters, a twist of orange, and a splash of water.

Even though it’s simple to make — or perhaps because of it — this drink is readily adaptable. In honor of International Whiskey Day, we found some of the best alternatives to the classic recipe. Check them out below:

THE FAMILIAR ONE — Whiskey Old Fashioned

Bavett

From Bavette’s Steakhouse & Bar in Las Vegas

Ingredients:

2.25oz Old Overholt Rye Whiskey

1 cube of demerara sugar

1 shake of Angostura bitters

1 shake of regans orange bitters

Directions: Add all ingredients into a rocks glass. Crush sugar cube with a muddler and stir until well integrated. Add large cubed ice and stir until drink is properly chilled. Top with fresh ice. Garnish with a fresh orange peel and two brandied cherries on a cocktail pick.