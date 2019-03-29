Chefs Tell Us The Best Ramen Joints In The Country

Uproxx

A lot of us grew up eating instant ramen. It’s inexpensive (like dirt cheap) and honestly can be pretty damn tasty. But just as a can of Progresso doesn’t begin to compare with the glory of a steaming pot of homemade soup, instant ramen doesn’t prepare anyone for the glory of true ramen — with its silky, meaty broth and fresh wheat noodles. Enjoying a well-made bowl of ramen can be a transformative culinary experience, well worth your time and money.

We asked some experts in the culinary field where they’ve had the best ramen of their lives. If you live close enough to one of these shops, drop in ASAP. These people know what they’re talking about. And if you’ve only ever tasted Top Ramen or Cup o’ Noodles, you owe it to yourself to find a ramen joint in your neighborhood. We guarantee you won’t regret it.

Momi Ramen (Miami, Florida)

Brian Nasajon, Chef of Beaker & Gray and Mason Eatery in Miami, Florida

“Although it’s a bit pricey, I love the ramen at Momi Ramen.”

Ippudo (New York, New York)

Michael Beltran, Chef and Owner of Ariete in Miami, Florida

“Ippudo in NY. I try to go every time in town. The ramen is insanely good!”