Grow Your Palate At These Totally Unique Restaurants Across Six Continents

Expanding your palate is a lifelong journey. We have to experiment and challenge ourselves, to try new things, again and again, until we develop a taste for something or finally admit that those particular flavors just aren’t for us. For some of us, a hundred sips of scotch or fifty nibbles of blue cheese won’t change our minds. For others, once that amber liquid or funky, ripe cheese hits our senses, there’s no going back. Suddenly we’re in love for life.

Funny how the senses of taste and smell work. Always shifting; always evolving.

To really broaden your culinary horizons, sometimes you have to travel to places where the food is unlike anywhere else. Sure, you can get foods from Italy, France, Germany, parts of China, South Asia, Japan, Thailand, Vietnam, and other nations pretty much everywhere these days, but there’s so much more to try. Food that isn’t imported or trendy. Food that you’ll have to travel to enjoy.

The 12 palate-expanding experiences listed below highlight dishes, ingredients, textures, and flavors that are making a comeback from colonialism, political strife, or plain ol’ obscurity. These are the foods that are redefining what we know about certain places, people, and food culture in general. Visiting them will help you broaden your palate while expanding your knowledge of what food is and can be.

EXPAND YOUR PALATE BY… LEARNING ABOUT THE THOUSAND-YEAR-OLD FUSION DISHES OF EAST AFRICA

WHY THIS LESSON IS IMPORTANT: “Fusion” Is More Than A Trendy Word

Zanzibar is the meeting of worlds and cuisines — part Marco Polo, part Arab traders, part African spice smugglers, and part bountiful tropic island with virgin reefs. The small community on the island (not far from Tanzania) has survived for millennia off the bounty of the sea and the rich natural resources that are the envy of the world: Spices.

Nutmeg, clove, cinnamon, vanilla, and black pepper are all part of the island’s long history with trans-Indian Ocean and trans-continental trade. Those spices were fused with breads from Arabia, rice from mainland Africa, curries from India, noddles from East Asia, and so much more.

The fusion of these foods — centered around spices — was simply a reality of people moving and sharing meals for millennia.

WHERE TO EXPERIENCE IT: The Rock, Zanzibar

The Rock in Zanzibar is one of the most unique restaurants on this list (maybe even the world). The restaurant is situated inside a rock-like house in the sea off of Pingwe Beach. The combination of sea spray, naturalistic setting, and phenomenal food make this an experience worth seeking out.

The food on the menu takes what’s local to the Indian Ocean island alongside familiar delivery systems like expertly made in-house pasta and deciphers it via trade wind cultures.

MUST-TRY DISH: Homemade Potato Gnocchi served with Prawns and Zanzibar Vanilla

A savory vanilla sauce over cloud-like gnocchi with amazingly fresh and briny prawns doesn’t sound like it’d work. But, trust us, this is a dish that’ll change the way you think about vanilla paired with seafood. The gnocchi is executed with airy perfection. The prawns are just-cooked and fresh as can be (you’re dining surrounded by water after all).

But, really, it’s the savory vanilla sauce that sets this dish above all others. It’s rich while remaining light. The vanilla is a spicy accent to the svelte creaminess that works with the brine. It’s magic.

Amazingly, The Rock is popping up in New York right now. You can grab a reservation through the rest of August if you can get to New York, which might be a tad cheaper than flying all the way to Tanzania.