The ‘Rum Finished’ Whiskeys You Need To Chase Down This Winter

Finishing whisk(e)y in a second barrel is a great way for a distiller or blender to put a unique stamp on their juice. It's a move that's becoming more and more prevalent too, with sherry, port, beer, rum, and even coffee casks/ barrels all getting play. Each of these iterations and expressions brings something unique to the final product, but today we're focusing on whiskeys that are finished with rum barrels. Dark rum and whiskey share a lot of nuances. Though one is made from a sugar cane base and another with a mix of cereals and grains, their aging process is very similar. That is, they mellow in oak until they're just right. That oak exchanges the sugars in the veins of its wooden staves with the spirits carried therein, adding color, texture, and flavors along the way. In turn, flavors are left behind in the wood that can then add a little extra something to whatever goes in that barrel next. This may sound like putting a hat on a hat but, really, it's just a way to add extra depth to the sip. The ten bottles below represent some of the best whiskeys from around the world. Most of these bottles will be fairly accessible in higher-end liquor stores. A few of them you're going to need to travel for. Either way, one thing remains true: These are the best bottles to sample to get an idea of how exciting rum finished whiskey can be.

BALCONES TEXAS SINGLE MALT WHISKY RUM CASK FINISHED (U.S.A.)

The Story: Balcones is becoming world-renowned for their distinct Texas Single Malt Whisky. This special release takes that nuanced juice and adds a little extra flair with a final mellowing in rum barrels. This is a big whisky that gets blown up to massive proportions with the extra aging. Tasting Notes: As stated above, this is a big whisky. The alcohol, oak, caramel, florals, and malty biscuits covered in corn syrup meet you upfront. The sip leans into the burn of a good campfire with plenty of toasted wood, bitter tea, fatty nuts, wildflowers, and a moment of vanilla. The end is deeply warming as the plumy sweetness mixes with that campfire heat. TEELING WHISKEY SMALL BATCH (Ireland)

The Story: Hailing from the distillery that brought whiskey back to Dublin, Teeling's local spirit is a great rum-touched sip. The juice is aged in oak and then finished in Nicaraguan Flor de Caña rum casks. This isn't a special bottling — all of Teeling's Small Batch Irish Whiskey goes through the same process. Tasting Notes: Vanilla and peppery spice mingle with notes of sweet rum oakiness. That wood carries through as the honey, citrus, and more hints of spice carry on. Finally, the sip fully embraces the sweetness of the rum and the spiciness of the whiskey on a slightly dry, woody, and floral finish.