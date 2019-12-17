It’s that time of year again. Christmas is here. Halls are getting decked. Wine is being mulled. Presents are pilling up. And amidst all that, people are getting ready to travel. Some of us will be traveling home. Others will be taking advantage of the time off to chase the sun or finally strike out on that long-awaited globe-trotting adventure. Point being, travel is in the air. So we thought we’d reach out to some of our favorite travelers to find out how and where they spend Christmas. The results are an interesting mix of classics (home, sweet, home), surprises (an Orlando timeshare!), and iconic destinations (Hawaii, Austria). Let’s dive in! Related: Travel Writers And Influencers Tell Us Their Favorite Destinations For Winter

My go-to spot to call home is always Alderbrook Resort & Spa. It’s an old-school timbered lodge right on the Canal. There’s an old record player spinning old-time Christmas tunes and stacks of board games next to a ripping fireplace with free hot cocoa all Christmas long. The bar whips up a mighty Manhattan and there’s always a long list of great, local seafood at the ready. Speaking of seafood, the Hood Canal is a bit of an oyster, clam, shrimp, and salmon lover’s paradise. Spots like the Skokomish Indian Reservation have some of the best smoked salmon in the state. And not far up the 101, you’ll find Hama Hama Oysters harvesting the best oysters north of California. Then there’s the camping, hiking, boating, the high-country Alpine areas of the Olympics, the rainforests, the little taverns selling broasted chicken and jo-jos, pubs slinging Rainier beers and oyster shooters for a couple of bucks, farmer’s markets … the list goes on and it’s all accessible over Christmas as the weather tends to stay fairly mild — think the mid-40s and misty mornings with a little frost. There’s just not a place that speaks more to who I am as a person than the Hood Canal area between Union and Port Townsend, Washington. It’s wild. It’s home. And it’s best enjoyed around Christmas.