Bartenders Name The Best Spirits To Mix Into A New Year’s Eve Punch

The holidays will soon be behind us. All that’s left before the bleak, overcast, blandness that is January, February, and early March is New Year’s Eve — the crown jewel in a season of endless many parties, gut-busting foods, and way too many sugary cocktails. It’s the perfect night to make bold resolutions, toast often, and wake up craving a breakfast burrito and two aspirin. No New Year’s Eve soiree is complete without a spiked punch. Fruity, boozy, and often made of indistinct origins — it’s a reveler’s dream. Silvia Rho, beverage manager at Copper Lounge in Los Angeles pours Mexico’s second favorite spirit in her NYE punchbowl. “I love to play around with mezcal when creating a batched punch cocktail,” she says. “It’s such a great spirit that can be transformed into lots of different flavors. It’s also definitely an acquired taste — so if I can make something that people who don’t normally drink mezcal like then it feels like a win for me.” Of course, the spirit you select will have a huge impact on the ingredients in your punch and the overall flavor. That’s why we decided to ask some of our favorite bartenders to tell us their go-to spirits to add to a New Year’s Eve punch.

Santera Reposado Tequila View this post on Instagram Today and everyday we appreciate the small businesses that share their love for Santera Tequila. Happy #SmallBusinessSaturday! @ardynnyc A post shared by Santera Tequila (@santeratequila) on Nov 30, 2019 at 12:04pm PST Nate Fishman, bartender at Liquor Lab in New York City My favorite spirit to add to a punch for a holiday party would have to be Santera Reposado Tequila. With all the whiskey and brandy cocktails going around during the holidays I like to brighten up the flavor with some Reposado. Tequila is an extremely popular spirit at the moment and will be sure to please the crowd. I especially like tequilas that are made in the traditional brick oven method. Versus other tequilas that are made using quicker modern methods they miss out on the beauty of the agave roasting process. Slow roasting in a brick oven gives the tequila a smoother finish and brighter citrus notes. This method is why Santera Tequila is my go-to for sipping and sharing with friends. The allspice and cinnamon notes of Santera Reposado adds a flavor to the punch that brings everyone together.