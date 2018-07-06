Uproxx

As temperatures across the United States reach the triple digits, people willing to brave life beyond the reach of air conditioning gather at beaches, pools, and music festivals in droves. Now don’t get it twisted, we love a good stretch of sand or heavily chlorinated waterpark, but when it comes to truly connecting with nature the classic swimming hole is an unbeatable All-American classic.

Of course, opinions about what makes a “swimming hole” vary. Like art and pornography: you know them when you see them. Some are idyllic grottos. Others are quarries. Others still are parts of creeks or rivers. The key is a little bit of intimacy, a bigger bit of adventure, and a whole ton of water.

In a lot of cases, swimming hole trips are purely word-of-mouth affairs — which makes finding them nearly impossible if you don’t know the right mouths. So, in an effort to aid you, we’ve identified the best spot that each state in the Southeast has to offer. You don’t need to spend all of your time cruising highways and byways listening for the sounds of people splashing and cannonballing, just read on, then jump into the comments to tell us about your own fave swimming holes in the region.

Virginia: Dismal Falls (Pearisburg)

If the summer heat has got you down and you want to spend time at a Virginia swimming hole under a canopy of trees, Dismal Falls is ideal (despite its gloomy ass name). A 40-foot wide falls drops 12-feet into a striking pool of water. On either side of the waterfall are ledges for climbing and jumping. On one side, the ledge is stratified, like a pile of books, making them great for posing for choice bathing beauty pics.

Although the pool is in a National Forest, it’s very secluded and the tree coverage keeps it fairly well shielded from the nearby road. This is one reason so many people choose to swim sans suit. Get there on a weekday and you may be completely alone.

Unlike the more popular 66-foot Cascades waterfall in Giles County, Dismal Falls is totally free to visit. Even the nearby campgrounds don’t have a fee.