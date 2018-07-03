Uproxx

Water activities are fun. There’s no question about it. And, they all come with their own tropes. Hanging at a hotel pool demands looking good with a cocktail in your hand. A day at the water park means fighting hordes of children jacked on overpriced Red Ropes. And swimming holes are all about the feel of a rope swing cutting into your palms and the screams of people springing from rocks and plummeting into a pool of clear water below. The swimming hole experience isn’t just about cooling off. It’s about adventure.

As summer temps threaten your very sanity, we’re scouring the nation’s swimming holes to identify the best spots for thrill-seekers to get cool. Yesterday, we toured the American West. Today, we’re hitting the Southwest. Hop into the comments to offer up your thoughts on gems we missed and shout out your favs!

Texas: Hamilton Pool Preserve (Dripping Springs)

If you insist on being the only person at your swimming hole, Hamilton Pool Preserve may not be enough of a secret for you to get excited. However, if your only requirement for a swimming hole be that it is cool af, you will be thrilled because this spot is otherworldly.

Hamilton Creek drains over the limestone outcroppings, creating a 50-foot waterfall into the shaded box canyon below. The amount of water flowing varies, but even in drought, neither the jade green water in the pool nor the waterfall dries up. Sun is plentiful in parts of the pool, but we are all about the beautiful grotto.

Sometimes, high bacteria levels mean that swimming at Hamilton Pool Preserve is prohibited, so be sure to make a call before you drive out there filled with a raging desire to splash about.