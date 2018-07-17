Tattoos are becoming damn near ubiquitous these days. It’s pretty hard to think of a celebrity under 40 that doesn’t have at least one (or more). Any amount of time spent watching sports, scrolling through Instagram, or drinking at a bar, and you’re going to see some ink.
I’ve been getting tattoos since 1999. My rule is simple: I get one when I travel to a place that feels like “the right place”: Arlington, Jakarta, Bishkek. It’s a part of my travel experience and a way to memorialize a trip (or segment of my life, or maybe just a moment).
The list that follows highlights some of the artists working in the medium of tattoo with a unique aesthetic and strong visual sense. Slightly NSFW, I think… I don’t know…tattoos are tricky like that.
Okan Uçkun – Golden Arrow Street Tattoo, Istanbul, Turkey
The beauty of Okan’s tattoos lies in the geometric simplicity of his lines. There’s nothing too brash or outlandish on the surface. It’s in the understated lines that the body, math, and design combine to make truly one-of-a-kind tattoos. If you’re in Istanbul and inspired by the plethora of minarets echoing the muezzin’s haunting Adhan, then maybe Okan’s shop is worth a visit too.
Yeah these are pretty rad.
@JTRO thanks man! It was fun putting it together. Glad you enjoyed it.
Good list my friend. Thanks for compiling it!
Wanted to pass along one of best tatto artists in the country.
[www.cardinaltattoo.com]
@joshuabyoung damn! Will does some amazing portrait work. Amazing! Thanks for the share. Do you have any ink from Cardinal?
needs more James Samuela
@Gus The Ghost I wish he was on Instagram! His Polynesian work is a master stroke of tattoo art!
Do you have any ink from James?
Now I feel the need for more ink. This collection is gorgeous.
@JAJenks Awesome! Thanks!
What are you thinking of getting next?
Probably a bouquet of hydrangeas, super girly, but in honor of my grandmother.
Great article and would have to say I liked Neo’s examples the most. I bet you had fun researching this article.
@Tronner Thanks! It was a blast compiling the list. Neo does some crazy good work.
I feel like some of those, especially without an outline, wont hold up well over time. But most of those are so badass who cares.