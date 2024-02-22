9. Lunazul — Tequila Blanco ABV: 40%

Average Price: $18.99 The Tequila: A great starting point would be Lunazul’s Blanco tequila, a surprisingly good tequila for the price. Produced at NOM 1513, Tierra De Agaves, Lunazul’s agave is hand-harvested, cooked in an autoclave, fermented with a proprietary yeast, and twice distilled in copper pots. On its own, it’s a bit harsh, but that harshness disappears when mixed, serving as a fine base.

Tasting Notes: Nose: Dry cracked black pepper softened by vanilla with a hint of roasted agave. Palate: A balance between vegetal and sweet characteristics. I’m tasking vanilla, black pepper, and sour apple skins. Finish: Dry and peppery with a lingering minty quality. The Bottom Line: A mildly harsh agave-forward tequila that will give your cocktails a nice little kick on the backend. 8. Olmeca Altos — Blanco ABV: 40%

Average Price: $25.99

The Tequila: Olmeca Altos is made low and slow with a strong agave character. The tequila is produced at NOM 1111, Pernod Richard Mexico, using traditional practices like slow-cooking the agave in brick ovens, crushing the juice with a tahona, and distilling in copper pots. The tequila is made using well water which gives it some palpable minerality. Tasting Notes: Nose: Warm roasted agave wafts from the glass. It’s shockingly pleasant and inviting for a tequila in this price range. Palate: Heavy on the citrus zest mixed with fresh green peppers. Finish: Initially herbal and smooth but after a while the heat starts to build. The Bottom Line: A nice mix of zesty citrus notes and agave which present nicely when mixed with lime juice and Cointreau. I like the little burn this one has on the backend as well.

7. Tequila G4— Blanco ABV: 40% Average Price: $43.99 The Tequila: G4 is the sort of tequila that will inspire seasoned collectors to wonder why I’d want to use a tequila this nice in a margarita, to which I say, “Have you tried it?” Because yes, G4 is amazing neat, but the qualities of this additive-free tequila translate through a margarita amazingly. Produced by 4th generation master distiller Felipe Camarena at NOM 1579, Destileria El Pandillo, G4 cooks its agave in stone brick ovens, extracts the juice with a tahona, and is made with natural spring and rainwater. Tasting Notes: Nose: Lots of agave on the nose with a spikiness that tickles the nose akin to inhaling spices. Palate: A lovely mix of roasted agave and warm citrus paired with wet grass. Finish: Bright and nutty with a supple buttery mouthfeel. The Bottom Line: A clean and bright additive-free blanco with a lot of distinct character that is sure to elevate your cocktail game.

6. Siete Leguas — Blanco ABV: 40% Average Price: $45.99 The Tequila: Siete Leguas is produced at NOM 1120 at a distiller of the same name. It should go without saying but this is the only brand in production. This is another traditionally made additive-free tequila made from slow-cooking agave in stone ovens. Where this differs from the other similarly prepared bottles on this list are the prominent green and grassy flavors. Tasting Notes: Nose: Warm agave and wet rock. There is a natural quality to this tequila that I find particularly additive. Palate: Incredibly earthy and highly vegetal with a strong green grass flavor. Cracked peppercorns help balance this out. Finish: The grassy and earthy mineral flavors are contrasted by a prominent citrus finish and a light vanilla kiss. The Bottom Line: Highly grassy and vegetal. If you want something to balance the tangier aspects of your margarita, this is your tequila.

5. Cascahuin — Blanco ABV:40% Average Price: $47.99 The Tequila: A great tequila that highlights the natural sweetness of agave. Produced at NOM 1123 at Tequila Cascahuin, this is another additive-free tequila that is cooked low and slow in stone brick ovens, roller mill extracted, and fermented in stainless steel tanks before being twice distilled in a stainless pot with copper coil. My favorite expression from this brand is the reposado but given the price on that one, you’re stepping into ‘money-burning’ territory, so I’m going to shout out this blanco instead! Tasting Notes: Nose: Roasted agave, citrus, and warm wet soil. Palate: The humid warmth from the nose translates to the palate, with some caramelized agave sweetness black pepper, the slightest hint of vanilla, and a mineral quality. Finish: That mintiness peaks out a bit more here but it’s balanced out by citrus and black pepper. The Bottom Line: Sweet and agave forward with a bit of comforting warmth to it. Pretty mellow despite the lack of aging. A great option if you like your margaritas to lean sweet rather than tart.

4. LALO — Tequila Blanco ABV: 40% Average Price: $42.99 The Tequila: I’m such a hardcore LALO fan that I started to become self-conscious about putting the brand on lists last year. But considering this is one of my go-to tequilas in the house, making this list and not including this exquisite blanco would just feel wrong. The brand makes a single additive-free expression — their blanco — and they are damn good at it. The agave here is sourced from the Jalisco highlands and cooked in stone steam ovens for 20-32 hours before being rested for an additional 18 hours, which allows the sugars to intensify.

Tasting Notes: Nose: Bright and spikey with nose-tickling citrus notes. Palate: Rich agave and caramel dominate with some cinnamon spice, a hint of vanilla, and a slight touch of fruit. Finish: Bright, juicy and punchy. The Bottom Line: Agave forward, sweet, and rich. Not just great for a margarita, try it with a Paloma as well — the cinnamon character pairs nicely with some grapefruit juice. 3. Tapatio — Reposado ABV: 40% Average Price: $41.99

The Tequila: This will get you in the same ballpark as our number one choice, so if you’re looking to make a mellow margarita without breaking the bank, this will probably be your top pick. Produced at NOM 1139, the famed La Alteña, Tapatio cooks agave in stone brick ovens, extracts the juice via a roller mill, and ages the liquid in bourbon barrels for a mellow additive-free tequila that still retains some of that characteristic agave bite. Tasting Notes: Nose: Roasted agave, warm barrel oak, and rich vanilla and banana. Palate: Agave and earth, with some caramel, cinnamon, and creamy butter. There is a confection quality to the flavor here. Finish: Mellow and soft with a bit of citrus. The Bottom Line: Mellow and sweet. It’s not as agave-forward as our number one or number two pick, but it brings a nice rich quality to a margarita. 2. El Tesoro Blanco ABV: 40% Average Price: $46.99 The Tequila: El Tesoro is a brand that introduced me to good additive-free tequila. Prior to drinking El Tesoro, I was the sort that thought Patrón and Don Julio were top-tier, so the brand will always have a place in my heart for opening the door to truly great tequila.

El Tesoro is produced at NOM 1139, Tequila Tapatio (La Aleteña) where it is one of three brands produced. The agave is cooked in stone ovens, tahona extracted, and fermented in open-air wood tanks before being twice distilled in a copper pot. Tasting Notes: Nose: Juicy agave leads the way with a hint of fruity mango interest. Palate: Roasted agave, cracked black pepper, fresh flowers, baking spices, a hint of salt, grass, and minerals. There is a lot to latch onto here. Finish: Remarkably clean. Agave and grass with no lingering flavor. The Bottom Line: Juicy, agave forward, floral and fruity. Use this in a margarita and people won’t believe you kept your cocktail simple with just three ingredients.

1. Tequila Ocho Reposado ABV: 40% Average Price: $54.49 The Tequila: Yeah, okay, this is my asshole pick. Maybe you shouldn’t use a tequila over $50 in a margarita, that’s fair. On most days, I’m not going to do it either. But on certain occasions if I want a mellow margarita with deep and complex flavors, something worth savoring and slow sipping. I’m going to use Tequila Ocho’s Reposado, even if it’s against my better judgment. This tequila is made at NOM 1474, Cía Tequila Los Alambiques, from single estate agave that is harvested at peak maturity, slow-cooked in brick ovens for 48 hours and cooled for an additional 24 before the piñas are crushed in a roller mill and fermented for 100 hours in open air wood fermentation tanks. After being twice distilled, the tequila is aged in bourbon barrels for over eight weeks to reach the reposado state. Tasting Notes: Nose: Remarkably warm and inviting. I’m getting rich roasted agave, prominent vanilla notes, and some oak. Palate: What I love about this repo is that the smell suggests something it’s not, you’d think this would lean syrupy and sweet but what you get instead is a lot of fruit. Prominent notes of citrus, mango, melon and pineapple dominate, balanced with spicy cinnamon and caramelized agave.