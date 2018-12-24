Host An Epic Christmas With These Tips From TV And Movies

Dreamworks

Throwing a dope Christmas party is all about creating memorable experiences. Sure, it’s important to keep the booze flowing and deck those halls but it’s the little moments that’ll stick out come July. Of course, it’s hard to know what those moments should be. There are a lot of options out there to make your party the illest.

Luckily, you’ve got the Uproxx crew on hand to winnow down your choices. This year, we thought we’d turn to the TV and movie gods for a little entertaining advice this year. We’ve pulled six of our favorite parties from our favorite shows and movies about Christmas for inspiration. Hopefully, these little nuances will help you throw a Christmas bash that’s both a blast in the moment and memorable until next year rolls around.

HAVE A CLASSY CHRISTMAS — THE OFFICE

NBC

Michael Scott was never that classy or smart or smooth. Yet he did have a great idea with the whole “classy Christmas party” in season seven of The Office. Of course, the whole party is just a ruse to for Michael to creep our his ex, Holly. Maybe leave that part out. But keep in the epic snow battle between Jim and Dwight — it’s a solid closer to any bash if you’re in a part of the country with plenty of snow.

Dress up in killer duds, decorate tastefully, let the high-end drinks flow, and put on some smooth tunes. Translation: Casual suits and evening attire, martinis and champers, and a little Miles Davis spinning on the turntable is a great way to host an epic Christmas.