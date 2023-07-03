Tip 1 — Slice It And Cook It The best way to cook a standard hot dog is the Five Guys way. You slice it length-wise about 3/4 of the through and fold it open so that there’s a flat surface on one side and two small humps on the other side. Basically, you’re creating a flat surface and exposing the fat and meat so that it sears and creates a delicious Maillard effect (perfect browning with amped-up flavor) on the exposed inside of the sausage. The best part is that you can cook this either in a skillet or frying pan on the stovetop or on the grill outside. Just because I’m using a grill doesn’t mean you have to — this works really well in a skillet/pan too. Either way, you’re going to get a lovely seared sausage on the exposed side, thanks to more surface area while still maintaining the classic snap of the outer casing on the other side. See? Best of both worlds! It doesn’t matter if you cook the dog in a frying pan or on the grill, you’ll need to weigh it down. I used a second skillet for this on a grill — I used my Traeger like a standard grill on high heat. Adding the weight allows the flat inner sausage side to lay flat on the heat source and get a good sear. Next, make sure to keep that weight on the sausage when you flip it over to the casing side. This will keep the heat even and stop the sausage from curling while cooking. And that’s really it. You’ll have a deliciously seared and cooked-through sausage for your hot dog with more surface area and a perfect level of that delicious Maillard while still holding onto the snap of the casing. It’s a textural wonder! Tip 2 — Toast The Bun While a soft steamed bun is great, you really need to butter, season, and toast that bun. I do this by laying the bun flat, smearing it with a thin layer of unsalted butter, and then hitting it with a few shakes of garlic salt. Next, I warm a skillet or frying pan on medium-high heat and toast the bun until it’s nice and crispy. It takes all of one minute and makes a bun that’s about a million times more flavorful with real texture and crunch to it. And as with toasted hamburger buns, it creates a surface that’ll handle the condiments and meat without falling apart or getting soggy.

BONUS TIP — Add Whatever The F*ck You Want To It This is a no-brainer. But if anyone tells you what you can or cannot put on your hot dog, they can go and f*ck themselves. Period. Put whatever makes you happy on your dog and don’t judge anyone else for doing the same. It’s not that hard, folks. Bottom Line: The best part of this method is that it provides better structure. As you can see in the images above, there’s an evenness to the whole sandwich (yes, we said it) that allows you to get the whole spectrum of your toppings, bun, and sausage in every single bite. There’s no space left in the bun with only toppings or only sausage. And maybe most importantly, there’s zero slippage. This hot dog holds together from the beginning until the end while holding onto its structural integrity.