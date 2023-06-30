A whiskey smash is pretty much the perfect summer drink. The mix of fresh lemon, fresh mint, bourbon, and sugar is super refreshing. And while that’d be an easy win for any 4th of July weekend barbecue, you can amp it up by adding a little iced tea to give it extra oomph. That’s why the Sweet Tea Smash is our official cocktail of 4th of July 2023!
The addition of black iced tea really adds a nice texture to this drink. With the lemon, you get an almost Arnold Palmer vibe that’s full of bourbon goodness. But this drink goes beyond lemon, tea, and bourbon and mixes in fresh mint and a touch of Sorel — a hibiscus spiced liqueur — which adds a serious depth to the cocktail. That one addition takes this from ordinary to extraordinary.
The best part is that this is an easy shaker. You do need to do a little muddling at the top but the rest is pour, shake, strain, and enjoy. It takes about a minute to make one of these and it’s worth every second. Let’s dive in and get shaking!
Bourbon Sweet Tea Smash
Ingredients:
- 1.5 oz. bourbon
- 1.5 oz. unsweetened black tea
- 0.25 oz. Sorel Liqueur
- 0.25 oz. simple syrup
- 2 lemon wedges
- 4 mint leaves
- Ice
- Fresh mint for garnish
When it comes to the base bourbon, I like to use a great workhorse bourbon that you can find literally everywhere whiskey is sold. Wild Turkey 101 is the play. It’s classic with a nice fruity-spice vibe that has a touch of vanilla, oak, and nuttiness that plays well with citrus and mint.
I made some sun tea with standard black tea bags. You can brew a cup of tea for this too. The key is that your tea needs to be cold when you make this drink. Do not use hot tea. Also, you don’t really need to use sweetened iced tea either. There’s going to be enough sweetness from the simple syrup for that — plus, you have control over the sweetness when you sweeten the drink yourself with the simple.
Lastly, I’m adding some Sorel. The hibiscus liqueur has a nice bright spice to it that leans toward allspice and clove with a hint of bright summer florals. It also adds a creamy sweetness to the mix. Overall, this is that x-factor that elevates this drink from just a boozy sweet tea to a proper cocktail.
What You’ll Need:
- Collins or highball glass
- Cocktail shaker
- Cocktail strainer
- Fine strainer
- Pairing knife
- Muddler
- Jigger
Method:
- Put the glass in the freezer to prechill.
- Add the lemon wedges and simple syrup to the cocktail shaker. Muddle the lemon wedges by pressing them down to release the juice and oils. Add the mint leaves and gently muddle by also pressing down. Do not break the leaves as they’ll get too bitter. You just want to bruise them a bit.
- Add the bourbon, Sorel, and tea to the shaker with a handful of ice. Shake vigorously for about 15 seconds.
- Double-strain the drink into a waiting highball glass filled with fresh ice. Add a fresh mint sprig (slap it over your hand to help release the oils) and serve.
Bottom Line:
Yup, refreshing AF. This drink rules right now. The brightness of the lemon oils and mint oils really pop and feel like summer parties in your mouth. The deep bourbon spice and orchard fruit shine with the soft creamy floral and spice of the Sorel. The black tea adds an almost woody/nutty vibe that gives the cocktail and extra layer of depth.
Overall, this is a super refreshing sipper that’ll rule any backyard bbq this summer. And since the “bourbon and sweet tea” is such a classic summer drink, this dialed-up version is the perfect way to kick off any 4th of July festivities while celebrating a true American classic with America’s native spirit.