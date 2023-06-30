A whiskey smash is pretty much the perfect summer drink. The mix of fresh lemon, fresh mint, bourbon, and sugar is super refreshing. And while that’d be an easy win for any 4th of July weekend barbecue, you can amp it up by adding a little iced tea to give it extra oomph. That’s why the Sweet Tea Smash is our official cocktail of 4th of July 2023!

The addition of black iced tea really adds a nice texture to this drink. With the lemon, you get an almost Arnold Palmer vibe that’s full of bourbon goodness. But this drink goes beyond lemon, tea, and bourbon and mixes in fresh mint and a touch of Sorel — a hibiscus spiced liqueur — which adds a serious depth to the cocktail. That one addition takes this from ordinary to extraordinary.

The best part is that this is an easy shaker. You do need to do a little muddling at the top but the rest is pour, shake, strain, and enjoy. It takes about a minute to make one of these and it’s worth every second. Let’s dive in and get shaking!

Also Read: The Top Five Cocktail Recipes of the Last Six Months