Waking up from a good night’s sleep is one of the all-time best feelings in the world, but it’s something easy sleepers take for granted. If you fall asleep in a matter of minutes without fail, you probably don’t worry much about how the proverbial sausage is made. Whereas those who know the frustration of spending nights tossing and turning will do literally anything to knock off a few minutes faster. If you do have trouble sleeping, you’re not alone. According to the American Sleep Association, about 50-70 million US adults have some sort of sleep disorder, and about 37% of people aged 20-39 report that they don’t get enough sleep. America is clearly sleep-deprived and in desperate need of a good night’s rest. For the average adult, that means about seven to nine hours of shut eye (if you’re one of those people that can function off of five, cool, now get lost).

What's weed got to do with it? Some studies suggest that weed strains containing THC can act as good sleep aides (check out an interesting study about weed and PTSD-related sleep disturbances here). Unfortunately, because of the legal status of cannabis on a federal level, those studies are usually small, and few and far between. This leaves us with mostly anecdotal evidence, which has led to many an article misleading people into believing that if you want a good night sleep you should always and only reach for indica-dominant cannabis strains. We don't want to get too nerdy about this whole matter here, but experts believe that a weed strain being a good sleep aide has more to do with the given strain's terpenes (the aromatic compounds that give weed its smell, taste, and govern its effects) than it does on whether or not it's an indica, sativa, or hybrid. For example, plenty of indica weed strains have the terpene limonene, which can chill you out but is often energizing and euphoria-inducing — not necessarily qualities you want when trying to fall asleep. This brings us to the crux of the matter. Before you reach for a strain of cannabis as a sleep aid, it's important to be honest with yourself about why you can't fall asleep. Are you suffering from an overactive mind, chronic pain, stress, anxiety, or are you just a natural night owl who is trying to cut your bedtime back a few hours? Understanding the effects of different terpenes can help you zero in on what's keeping you up, which should help you narrow down the strain that's going to best help you get some rest. In the list below, we're going to make that as easy as possible for you by listing each strain's dominant terpene profile and what that means. But before we get to all that, please note: If you suffer from chronic insomnia or sleep apnea, cannabis probably won't be a solution for you. If you're dealing with mental health issues that inhibit sleep, you should see a mental helath professional. Also, some studies have shown that while cannabis can increase deep sleep, it also can suppress the amount of REM sleep you experience — crucial to feeling rested — over the long term. Lastly, all of our body chemistries are different, meaning "results may vary." In short, weed is great but it's not a cure-all. Still, if something has been disrupting your sleep as of late, cannabis (and other supplements/ devices) may help you reset and get back on track. Let's dive in to our reccomended strains for a good night's sleep! Granddaddy Purple

Strain: Indica

Dominant Terpenes: Myrcene, Pinene, beta-Caryophyllene

Dominant Terpenes: Myrcene, Pinene, beta-Caryophyllene

Average THC: 17% Why It's Good For Sleep: Granddaddy Purple is a strain legendary for its sleep-inducing qualities and that's, in large part, thanks to its terpene profile which features the dominant terpenes of Myrcene, Pinene, and beta-caryophyllene. Remember those names as you're going to see them again and again throughout this list. Myrcene is a powerful sedative, which will help ease you into couch-lock mode, and the pinene and beta-caryophyllene will both work to relieve your stress, anxiety, and pain — making this a great choice for the "all of the above" crowd who seem to have everything working against them in the sleep department. The Bottom Line: A great tasting berry-forward indica strain that will help weigh you down into your sheets, and melt away your stress and anxiety. Hit up Weedmaps to find Grandaddy Purple near you.

Gorilla Glue/GG4/ Original Glue

Strain:Hybrid

Gorilla Glue/GG4/ Original Glue View this post on Instagram A post shared by Dan Gallegos (@dans420chronicles) Strain:Hybrid

Dominant Terpenes: beta-Caryophyllene, Pinene, Myrcene

Dominant Terpenes: beta-Caryophyllene, Pinene, Myrcene

THC: 20% Why It's Good For Sleep: Weed names used to be a lot of fun, and then cannabis became an official business, which meant that names like Darth Vader, Thin Mints, and Girl Scout Cookies had to be slightly renamed so as not to bring about a cease-and-desist from another company. Gorilla Glue, now commonly known as GG4 or simply Original Glue is one such strain, and thanks to its stress-relieving and insomnia fighting qualities (courtesy of the terpene beta-caryophyllene) as well as its mild sedative effects (via myrcene) it's a great weed strain if you're after a great night's sleep. Tread carefully with this strain though, while it's a great stress reliever and will almost guarantee a mild couch-lock its high THC content can sometimes push you into a more euphoric mindset, which isn't always the best for sleep. Take one big hit and call it a night. The Bottom Line: Original Glue will pack a powerful stress-crushing punch, and its sticky buds and intoxicating herbal aroma make it a pleasing strain to break up by hand. Hit up Weedmaps to find Original Glue at a dispensary near you. Cherry Pie

Strain: Hybrid

Dominant Terpene(s): Myrcene, beta-Caryophyllene, Pinene

THC: 16% Why It’s Good For Sleep: Another myrcene-dominant strain, in our experience Cherry Pie isn’t the best pick for those suffering from aches and pains because even though it is a mildly sedative strain, it’s also highly euphoric. For this reason, we think this is a great choice for those facing rough times who need a quick mental vacation that’ll lift their spirits.

In short: don't think of Cherry Pie as a strain that'll put you to bed, so much as a strain that'll put you in a mind state where sleep might be easier to achieve. Also worth mentioning: Cherry Pie features a sweet and highly herbal flavor, so if you're looking for a great tasting strain, it's hard to beat this one. The Bottom Line: Cherry Pie lives up to its namesake, a great sweet tasting strain ideal for highly stressed individuals who just want to turn their minds off for a night. Hit up Weedmaps to find Cherry Pie at a dispensary near you.

Northern Lights

Strain: Indica

Northern Lights View this post on Instagram A post shared by GardenOfIcculus (@gardenoficculus) Strain: Indica

Dominant Terpene(s): Myrcene, beta-Caryophyllene, Pinene

Dominant Terpene(s): Myrcene, beta-Caryophyllene, Pinene

Average THC: 16% Why It's Good For Sleep: The weed industry is going through a renaissance right now and the landscapes of strains out there is radically changing as growers produce some truly next-level product, so it's hard to find a lot of pure non-hybrid indicas out there without crazy THC percentages. But Northern Lights (a strain first introduced in the '70s Washington weed scene) is holding strong as a true indica that won't blast you to the moon after a single bowl. The high here is easygoing and with a terpene profile of myrcene, beta-caryophyllene, and pinene, it's naturally a great sleeping aide that will relax your body and mind. The Bottom Line: Mildly sedative but not too powerful, Northern Lights is a great choice for inexperienced smokers looking to experiment with cannabis as a sleep aid. Hit up Weedmaps to find Northern Lights at a dispensary near you. God's Gift

Strain: Hybrid

Dominant Terpenes: Myrcene, Pinene

Average THC: 17% Why It’s Good For Sleep: The epically-named God’s Gift shares its genetics with Granddaddy Purple, making it another great Myrcene-forward cannabis strain designed to calm your muscles and put you in a mildly sedative state. A cross between OG Kush and Granddaddy Purp, this award-winning hybrid strain has a pronounced spicy and earthy flavor that’ll weigh down your eyelids the same way it weighs down your body.

This means don't play fast and loose with this stuff, smoke a small bowl right before you jump in bed or you might end up stuck on the couch falling asleep in front of the TV. The Bottom Line Peppery and earthy, God's Gift is a great strain for those attempting to sleep through aches or loud noises. Hit up Weedmaps to find God's Gift at a dispensary near you.

Bubba Kush

Strain: Indica

Bubba Kush View this post on Instagram A post shared by Chaun (@c560organtics) Strain: Indica

Dominant Terpene(s): beta-Caryophyllene, Limonene

Dominant Terpene(s): beta-Caryophyllene, Limonene

THC: 17 % Why It's Good For Sleep: Earlier we said to stay away from strains containing the terpene Limonene, as it can be slightly energizing in certain situations. But in our experience (everyone's chemistry is different, remember), Bubba Kush is the exception to this rule. While limonene is present here — you can taste the strain's subtle citrusy notes — the beta-Caryophyllene is the dominant terpene, which works wonders to ease anxiety and pain and gives the strain a sort of light tranquilizer vibe. The Bottom Line: Earthy with the bitter notes of dark chocolate, Bubba Kush is a highly relaxing strain great for those dealing with some extra stress. Hit up Weedmaps to find Bubba Kush at a dispensary near you. Zkittlez

Strain: Hybrid

Dominant Terpene(s): beta-Caryophyllene, Myrcene, Pinene

THC: 19% Why It’s Good For Sleep: Zkittlez might sound like a fun daytime strain, but this indica dominant hybrid packs a powerful sedative punch, thanks to its dominant terpene profile of beta-caryophyllene, myrcene, and pinene. It also just tastes great. Like Cherry Pie, it has a berry-forward flavor with dense crystal-covered purple-flecked buds that will leave sticky residue all over your fingers like you’re dipping into a bag of melted skittles. The Bottom Line Sweet and relaxing, Zkittlez is a powerful option for experienced smokers looking for a strain they’re going to feel without burning through multiple bowls. Hit up Weedmaps to find Bubba Kush at a dispensary near you.