The Best Whiskeys Aged In Second-Run Barrels (That Used To Hold Different Booze)

While the bulk of whisky (or whiskey) expressions are still aged in charred or new oak barrels, the times are rapidly changing. New attention is being paid by distillers to their barrelling programs, leading to innovation industry-wide. As the new year dawns, it’s more and more common to see whiskeys aged in barrels, casks, or butts that formerly held different spirits or wines. Sure, maturing a grain spirit in a generic, charred oak barrel imparts flavors of oak, vanilla, caramel, and leather into the whiskey. But if you mature (or rest) a whiskey in a barrel that once held sherry, port, cognac, rum, or another spirit or wine, you’re introducing a whole new layer to the flavor profile. Sherry adds a subtle sweetness, cognac ups the caramel and toffee notes, and port adds a grape-sweetness that regular oak just can’t create. Jason Werth, bartender at Motif in Seattle enjoys rye whiskey that’s been aged in rum casks. The result is a subtly spicy whiskey from the rye along with a smooth, vanilla-forward sweetness added by the rum barrels. “When it comes to making a unique new whiskey from non-traditional cask aging, this is the one,” he says. “It’s obvious I like sweetness and spice. It’s like American Rye whiskey had a midlife crisis, went on a pleasure cruise to the Bahamas, and had a baby out of wedlock with some Caribbean Rum.” Other bartenders agree with Werth that maturing a whiskey in a port, sherry, cognac, or rum barrel is a real game changer. That’s why we asked some of our favorite stars behind the bar to tell us their go-to whiskeys (plus one brandy) aged in barrels that used to hold different booze.