Bartenders spend much of their lives surrounded by amazing bottles of whiskey. And sampling the various expressions that get released is a fairly big part of the job. So it’s safe to say that they know a thing or two about what makes up a great dram. Meaning that when they treat someone to a bottle, it’s likely to be good. Even more so when they’re giving it to fellow bartenders, who have similarly discerning palates. In that vein, we wondered what bottles of whiskey bartenders give to their friends and co-workers. What do they share with those in the field? So we asked a handful of bartenders to tell us the bottles of Scotch, bourbon, rye, and other whiskeys they’re most likely to offer fellow bartenders as a gift.

Booker’s Bourbon Benjamin Pozar, bartender at Fogo de Chao in Philadelphia Most bartenders have tasted all the whiskies that grace their shelves. I’d get something single barrel. Booker’s would be a great option if they are a regular whiskey drinker who can appreciate cask strength. Average Price: $100 Teeling Blackpitts Irish Whiskey Gabriel Urrutia, USBG bartender in Miami I would gift the new Teeling Blackpitts. A smoky Irish whiskey that is bold yet delicate, with a nice sweet smoky kick. Average Price: $86

Noah’s Mill Bourbon Andy Printy, beverage director at Chao Baan in St. Louis When gifting for other bartenders, I like to keep it simple and classic. Noah’s Mill from Willett is reasonably priced and almost universally enjoyed. It starts with abundant heat and dank lumber but eases into softer notes of dark fruit, toffee, and oak. The finish is bold but in the friendliest way. Average Price: $53.99 Town Branch Double Oaked Kentucky Straight Bourbon Mari Kodama, general manager at The Breakwater Restaurant in Stonington, Connecticut Town Branch Double Oaked Kentucky Straight Bourbon. The second round of aging in new white oak barrels adds a deep oakiness to the bourbon, lending it a complexity that shines in craft cocktails. Average Price: $43.99

Old Crow Bourbon Hayden Miller, head bartender at Bodega Taqueria y Tequila in Miami Old Crow. Cut the cost and pour the drinks. It’s a cheap, classic, bourbon perfect to hoist with your fellow bartenders. Average Price: $10 Aberfeldy 12 Single Malt Scotch Charles Hardwick, former bartender at The Aviary in New York City Aberfeldy 12. It’s a wonderfully balanced whisky which makes a wonderful highball but it’s also assertive enough to work well in a Rob Roy or even neat with a medium-to-full bodied cigar. Gift a bartender a bottle of this and it’ll become a staple in their liquor cabinets. Average Price: $43.99

St. George Breaking & Entering Whiskey Denise Padin’ Cuevas, bartender at Siro Urban Italian Kitchen in Orlando Breaking & Entering by St. George (if you can find it). It is discontinued, but it has the flavors of banana nut bread and is delicious with just a few ice cubes. Average Price: $32.99 Elijah Craig Small Batch Bourbon Anthony Aviles, general manager at Jack Dusty in Sarasota, Florida Elijah Craig Small Batch is an excellent bourbon that is relatively versatile while also remaining a fantastic sipping whiskey. Notes of caramel and spice mixed with some depth from the charred barrels used during aging create a well-rounded spirit that most bartenders would enjoy. Average Price: $29.99

Four Roses Single Barrel Bourbon Daniel Burns, bartender at Elixir in San Francisco Four Roses has a great barrel program and at Elixir we have quite a few of our own picks. I’d gift a bottle of our private barrel of Four Roses Single Barrel, because you can’t find it anywhere else. This particular bourbon celebrates their high rye mash bill and a more floral yeast strain. Together those elements combine to create a robust, spicy, and floral bourbon that anyone would be stoked to be given. Average Price: $49.99 Mars IWAI 45 Japanese Whiskey Chris Zulueta, bartender at Sylvain in New Orleans I’d go with the Mars IWAI 45 Japanese Whiskey. It’s a good alternative to bourbon and showcases more of a profile familiar to the American palate of whiskeys. The proof is great for mixing as well! We bartenders need higher strength distillates to have shoulders to build cocktails on. Average Price: $34.99

WhistlePig 10-Year-Old Rye Israel Meléndez Ayala, bartender in San Juan, Puerto Rico My fiancée gifted me a wonderful Whistlepig Single batch Rye 10. Allspice, orange peel, anise, oak, char, and caramel in the nose with the taste of caramel, vanilla, followed by rye spice and mint, finishing with warm butterscotch and caramel. Perfect for sipping on the rocks while chatting on the patio with bartending friends or in my favorite cocktail, the Boulevardier. Average Price: $74.99 Hakushu 12 Aaron Polsky, founder of LiveWire Drinks in Los Angeles Hakushu 12. It’s my all-time favorite for its light smoke and balanced maltiness, and it’s become pretty hard to come by, so it would definitely make a bartender happy. Average Price: $200