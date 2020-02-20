The Best Whiskeys To Pair With A Warm Blanket And A Roaring Fire

For most of us, February, March, and even some of April are months where winter still dominates. The northern parts of the U.S. are blanketed with snow. Chilly, gray, sunless days are the norm. It’s the perfect time to find a comfy spot in front of a fireplace, burn barrel, or space heater, cover yourself in the softest blanket you can find and sip on that sweet whiskey. Rye, scotch, bourbon, rum-finished, it’s all good. Anthony Merlino, the beverage director at Bergamo’s in New York City likes to keep his warming whiskey corn-based whenever possible. “When I think of a blanket and a fire, my mind goes straight to bourbon.” He adds. “George T. Stagg is a 15 plus year whiskey aged in new charred oak barrels. With lush toffee sweetness, hints of vanilla, dark berries and underlying notes of tobacco.” This over-proof bourbon is perfectly suited for a cold winter’s night in Merlino estimation. Tony Abou Ganim, master mixologist and bar consultant at Highlands in Detroit, on the other hand, prefers something from across the pond. “For warming up under a blanket, in front of a fire, cuddling with that special person in your life, or your dogs, or a great book, I would lean towards Scotch whisky.” He continues, “there’s something magical about sipping scotch and in particular a single malt that feels almost like a blanket for your insides.” Other bartenders have their own ideas of which whiskeys they’d sip on while they hide away from dredges of winter. That’s why we asked some of our favorites to tell us the one whiskey that pairs perfectly with a warm blanket and a roaring fire.

Style: Single Malt Whisky

ABV: 43%

Average Price: $319.99 Tony Abou Ganim, master mixologist and bar consultant at Highlands in Detroit When it comes to single malt scotch, it truly represents such a diverse category with each bottling being so unique and wonderful that it truly is nearly impossible to select just one. But since you asked, I would need to go with The Macallan 18 year Sherry Oak Cask. I discovered and fell in love with this expression years ago and it continues to be my choice whenever a fire and blanket are involved. The tone of this whisky is established with a big blast of sweet sherry giving way to stewed plums, black cherry, and dark berry preserves. The finish on this amazing whisky goes on and on with a reminder of caramel, sweet vanilla, toasted oak, and that wonderful sherry! Someone, please put another log on the fire.