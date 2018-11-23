The Very Best Black Friday Flight Deals — Including A 99%-Off Fare

11.23.18

It’s Black Friday! That means it’s time to book some crazy cheap flights and finally take that trip you’ve been dreaming about.

Below are the best deals that are starting today. Some of them end at midnight tonight. Others will run all the way through midnight on Monday. Either way now’s the time to book that cheap flight.

$600 FLIGHTS TO AUSTRALIA ON QANTAS

Qantas really wants to get you to Australia. They’re running roundtrip fares for around $600. That’s about $400 lower than the average price for that ticket. It’s time to go Down Under!

Qantas.com

