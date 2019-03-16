Skip The Hollywood Comedy Clubs And Head To This Free Underground Show

Uproxx

Brad Silnutzer was tired of hearing his friends say going to stand-up comedy shows sucked. This was back in 2013, before Netflix started handing out comedy specials like your grandma hands out butterscotch candies.

“I had so many friends who had bad experiences at some of the more established, traditional comedy spots,” he says. “They didn’t feel intimate or they paid too much money or there were too many comics — they just hated live comedy.”

Silnutzer, a seasoned stand-up comedian and current producer on The Bachelor, saw an opportunity for something new. He and his two partners, Marissa Gallant and Jimmy Ambrose, created Brew HaHa — an experience in Brad’s backyard that was one part comedy show and one part drinking game.

“I wanted to create a show that would make someone say ‘I would be cooler if I brought my friends here next time,'” he says.

He hung up some string lights, got some fold-up chairs, created a little makeshift stage, ordered some barrels to fill up with hundreds of beer cans, and called upon his favorite comics to perform their sets while getting tipsy. Within a few months, people were lining up down the block, some for as much as three hours, just to score a seat at the underground east side comedy show known for strong lineups and free beer.

If you want to see the coolest up and coming comics on the scene in an intimate setting, skip the bigger comedy clubs and check out his backyard, underground show. Here are all the details you need to know:

Where:

Brad Silnutzer

Brew HaHa changes up venues often, so you’ll want to keep updated via Facebook on location. Sometimes it’s at a modest house in a residential neighborhood that looks like something your friend Kyle might rent — not a comedy venue where Nick Kroll might drop in to try out some new material. And every once in a while, they’ll do a show at a proper venue, mainly on the east side of LA or downtown (lately, it’s been in the back of a barbershop, which is very on brand). They’re good at keeping people up to date on the venue through the Facebook page.