A hugely divisive election, a pandemic that’s getting worse, a looming holiday shopping season amid an economic crisis… back before 2020 hit, a pleasant trip could offer plenty of respite from your life’s stresses. That isn’t quite the case anymore. We’re in the Good Place-universe now — the world is too complex for simple fixes. What’s worse, anyone with any sens is very wary about most types of travel.
The best we can do at the moment is dream of the days when we’ll all be able to jump on a plane again, fly somewhere amazing, and enjoy life’s simple pleasures. (Like a true Kardashian!)
Travel influencer and 2nd stewardess on Bravo’s Below Deck Mediterranean, Christine “Bugsy” Drake, is fantasizing about post-pandemic adventures just like the rest of us. The travel bug is strong with her — thanks to over six years of yachting experience that’s taken her through the Caribbean, Mediterranean, and Atlantic. We asked Bugsy for some simple travel recommendations and she dropped a few gems.
Read on and stoke your travel thirst, even if there’s no real way to slake it just yet.
Favorite Beaches
Barceloneta Beach, Barcelona Spain
Barceloneta Beach in Barcelona — the water is gorgeous, and the vibe of the people is incredible. Grab a stand-up paddleboard while you are at it and have some fun!
While in Barcelona, a cycle up to Tibadabo Cathedral or a hike to the Monserrat cathedral is a must-do!
Best Place to Grab A Smoothie or Coffee?
Florida — 3 Natives or Press and Grind
My favorite place to grab a smoothie is 3 Natives in Palm Beach, Florida. For coffee, I love a coffee from Press & Grind in Fort Lauderdale, Florida. I also love just grabbing a morning coffee and croissant at any cute Italian Café in Italy.
Best Place To Grab A Cocktail
Camps Bay Strip, Cape Town South Africa
Grabbing a cocktail on the strip in Camps Bay — Cape Town, South Africa — while you enjoy the beach is a must.
Best Spots To Grab A Late-Night Dinner?
Ristorante Pizzeria L’Oasi, Imperia Italy
View this post on Instagram
Mortazza – A Modo Mio – – – Fior di latte Treccia Affumicata Vellutata di Zucca (macchiata) Mortadella Mozzarella di Bufala Pomodorino Giallo semi dry Pistacchio in doppia consistenza – – #pizza #pizzaitaliana #mortazza #pizzeria #fornoalegna #impasto #italianfood #pomodoro #mozzarella #foodblog #foodblogger #foodoftheday #photooftheday #pizzafreak #foods #pizzalovers #pizzas #pizzalover #ilovepizza #italianfoodbloggers #pizzagram #pistacchio #yummy #foodpic #instafood #mortadella #instagood
Ristorante Pizzeria L’Oasi in Imperia, Italy the setting is incredible, you are seated in amongst and under gorgeous bougainvillea while waiters walk around with fresh pizza and pasta and allow you to simply choose.
L’Opera In St Tropez is an absolute vibe. While you enjoy your meal- gorgeous dancers dance on your table, hang from the ceiling and get the late-night party going.
Best Bar To Grab A Drink?
Bon Vivants, Bahamas/Alchemy, Ballito Durban South Africa
I absolutely adore “Bon Vivants” in the Bahamas. Another favorite of mine is “Alchemy” — Ballito, Durban, South Africa.
Best Places For A Hike Or Amazing View
I love to hike!! My favorite hikes and views in no particular order are:
- The hike from La Ciotat to Cassis, in the South of France.
- The hike up to the Kotor Fortress, in Montenegro.
- Nusa Penida, Bali is an amazing sight to see. After, take the long hike down to the remarkable Kling Kling beach.
- Table Mountain/ Lions Head, Cape Town South Africa.
- Hike up to the Acropolis in Athens, Greece — it’s a piece of history and the views are amazing.
Favorite Thing To Do While Traveling To A New Place?
Explore Local Markets
My favorite thing is to explore and search for beautiful and unique items at local Markets- one of my favorite markets to date is the UBUD market in Bali.
Best Adventure You’ve Ever Been On?
White Water Rafting Down The Zambezi
I love to white water raft down the Zambezi River. It is exhilarating as you hold on while you get tossed and tumbled in an inflatable raft — making your way down the crashing, flowing river rapids between Zimbabwe and Zambia, in Africa. While you are in either Zimbabwe or Zambia another must is to visit Victoria Falls, known as “The Smoke that Thunders.”
Something Every Lover Of Travel Should Experience?
Hike up/ catch the cable car up Table Mountain, Cape Town South Africa for a breathtaking view and walk around in amongst rock dassise — little furry balls which are part of the rodent family. It is also an incredible sight to see the light clouds which barrel over Table Mountain, which itself resembles a tablecloth.
A safari is also a must when visiting South Africa, where you get close and personal with all the wild animals and the “Big 5” (lion, elephant, buffalo, rhino, and leopard). Swim with the sharks in Staniel Cay or visit “Pig Beach” and feed or swim with the pigs in the Bahamas