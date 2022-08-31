Summer 2022 was peak festival season at its finest. From epic pool parties in the desert to all-out gatherings in the forest, it’s been a whirlwind of hit music, dancing, good booze, and even better vibes all across the U.S. and beyond. Of the many summer festivals, one stand-out event was the inaugural celebration of Atlantis Concert For Earth, which went down on the weekend of July 22nd and July 23rd in Azores, Portugal. The premise of the festival was to start a positive and hopeful conversation about the climate and conservation by bringing people together to witness incredible music performances. The lineup included household names including Black Eyed Peas, Pitbull, Stone Temple Pilots, and Nicole Scherzinger, among others.

To give you an inside look at the event and help you ignite your own conversations about climate action, we’re sharing some of our favorite photos from the festival below. Keep scrolling for the sights, scenes, and smiles at Atlantis Concert For Earth.

