$99 Flights To Ireland Lead This Week’s Cheap Flights And Travel Deals

Pexels

Summer is just around the corner. Finding a cheap flight or budget travel deal is only going to get harder and harder until fall hits. Luckily, prices are still trending on the low side and sales are still popping. That means it’s time to start planning that summer vacay if you don’t want to pay a premium for flights, tours, and hotels.

Below are the best cheap flights, hotel discounts, and travel deals that will make you race to book something right now.

Check out The 2019 Uproxx Travel Hot List

TOP THREE DEALS OF THE WEEK:

$99 FLIGHTS TO IRELAND WITH NORWEGIAN’S ST. PATRICK’S DAY SALE

Norwegian.com

One of the best deals this week is from budget airline Norwegian. They’re running a St. Patrick’s Day Sale this month on flights from the U.S. to airports to Ireland. Prices are a flat $99 each way between April and June if you can book before the 17th of the March. Additional baggage, food, and seat fees apply.

Book A Flight Here

LAX TO FIJI FOR ONLY $371 ROUNDTRIP (nonstop)

Skyscanner.com

A nonstop flight from LAX to the South Pacific for less than $400 is a steal. This trip usually costs three times as much. The best part is that you can snag this flight now and be on the way to Fiji next month.

Book A Flight Here

50% OFF ROOMS AT THE HOTEL @ TIMES SQUARE

Applecorehotels.com

Hitting up New York City tends to be on the spendier side of things. It’s one of the most expensive cities in the world after all. So any deal that saves you cash on accommodation is always worth a look.

Right now, The Hotel @ Times Square is offering rooms for $99 per night (50% off) when you use the promo code ACHWINTER. You’ll need to book before March 31st.

Book A Room Here