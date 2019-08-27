Super Affordable Gins That Absolutely Don’t Suck

Getty Image

If you love gin, you probably don’t think twice about handing over $30, $50, or even $75 dollars for a 750ml bottle of artisanal juniper bliss. You might enjoy Tanqueray No. 10, Sipsmith, Hendrick’s, or Brooklyn Gin in your summer G&Ts. You might even do like the Spanish do and add cucumbers, peppers, or perhaps a sprig of thyme to really jazz things up.

Even if you’re more than happy forking over your hard-earned money, you might not have to. There are a handful of high-quality, well-made gins that are so inexpensive that you can probably buy five bottles for the price of your go-to, top-shelf brand. Some are big names, others aren’t. But they’re all cheap and perfectly suited for mixing into your favorite end-of-summer cocktails.

New Amsterdam Gin

Story: Launched in 2007, New Amsterdam makes a handful of reasonably-priced gins and vodkas without any bells and whistles. They have a wide array of flavored vodka (if you’re into that sort of thing), but if you’re looking for a bargain gin, it’s hard to beat New Amsterdam with its $12-15 price tag.

Perfect for mixing into a gin and tonic or martini, try it once and New Amsterdam might be your new go-to mixing gin.

Tasting Notes: It might be cheap, but New Amsterdam has everything gin fans want. It’s full of botanicals, crisp citrus, and a nice hint of juniper. If you’re a lover of subtle juniper spice and heavy citrus action, this is the right gin for you. If not, spend your money elsewhere.

Buy It For $10.