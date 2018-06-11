Dominos Is Filling In Potholes Across America To Save Your Pizza

UPROXX/Shutterstock

Dominos is no stranger to unusual publicity stunts, but those are usually tied to its vast ecommerce back-end, like its pizza robots or instant order pizza button. For its latest move to get your pizza dollar, however, Dominos has something slightly more ambitious in mind, namely public infrastructure projects.

No, they are not building the pizza highway (yet) but they are going around filling in potholes that their customers nominate as especially obnoxious, according to Yahoo!:

“Have you ever hit a pothole and instantly cringed?” Russell Weiner, president of Domino’s USA explains, stated in a press release. “We know that feeling is heightened when you’re bringing home a carryout order from your local Domino’s store. We don’t want to lose any great-tasting pizza to a pothole, ruining a wonderful meal.”

And no, they’re not kidding, they really are filling in potholes, although not at random, as towns need to be nominated on the Paving For Pizza website. In Milford, DE, a four-man road-crew filled 40 potholes over the course of a day’s work. Of course, Dominos isn’t putting your hard-earned pizza dollars to work entirely out of generosity: They spray-paint their logo and slogan on the newly filled pothole.

This is, of course, a bit odd even by the standards of 21st century marketing, an era that’s seen KFC fire a sandwich into space and IHOP deciding to change its name. But we doubt the towns that have their potholes filled are complaining about it, and as methods of selling pizza go, hey, it’s more useful than the Noid.

