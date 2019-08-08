This Dream Job Will Pay You $1,000 To Eat A Bunch Of Bacon

Getty Image

Southern California-based burger chain, Farmer Boys, is looking for a “Bacon Intern.” Yes, you read that right, a f*cking bacon intern! They’re also down to pay this lucky intern $1,000 at the end of the day, so it’s a paid internship — the kind of things that dreams are made of. Let that sadness sink in for a second… for real… okay, we’re good, back to the bacon.

The Farmer Boys Bacon Intern will be responsible for personally taste-testing and rating each strip of bacon for flavor and thickness in Farmer Boys’ signature Bacon Boy Cheeseburger, the Farmer’s Burger, and the Farmer’s Chopped Cobb salad. Basically, you’ll be getting paid $1,000 just to eat. And it gets better, well, worse if you think you can’t eat anymore.

“In addition to taste-testing some of our most popular existing menu items, we also plan to have the Bacon Intern try some of the exciting items we’re currently developing,” says Vice President and Chief Marketing Officer of Farmer Boys, Larry Rusinko.

To apply for the internship simply post a fun photo or video on your Instagram explaining why you would be the best Bacon Intern, keep in mind that personality is key here so we’d highly suggest going the video route. The applicant must tag @FarmerBoysFoods in the post and use the hashtag #FarmerBoysBaconIntern in the caption, and is eligible only to people over the age of 18. The deadline to apply is August 20th, and the winner will be announced on August 27th.

Travel expenses are not included, so if you don’t live in southern California you’ll have to be willing to deal with the commute on your own time and money.