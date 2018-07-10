Getty Image

Today is Halloween in July! At least if you’re at Chick-fil-A… and in the mood for free food… and your idea of Halloween consists solely of cow-themed attire. Cow-loween if you will.

July 10th marks the annual “Cow Appreciation Day” at Chick-fil-A, where in an effort to celebrate the chicken chain’s beloved mascot, they’ll be doling out free entrees to anyone who comes dressed in a cow costume. Now if you’re not down to wear a bell around your neck and sport some dope udders, you’ll be pleased to know what constitutes a “cow costume” is pretty relaxed. Costumes seem to range from any clothing item with a cow-print to masks and face-paint. All you have to do is show up at any Chick-fil-A between opening hours and 7 p.m. on July 10th draped in your favorite bovine-regalia to receive a free entree of your choosing, kids will receive a free kids meal.

This deal doesn’t apply to app purchases, so you can’t just show up to pick up your order in black-and-white on all fours, and unfortunately, if a salad is your jam, you’re out of luck as they are also excluded from the free deal. Luckily the Grilled Chicken Cool Wrap is covered if you’re looking for something on the healthier and lean side. Make sure you plan ahead as lines of hungry dorks looking like cows are sure to be out the door.