The Trailer For The Controversial ‘Gordon Ramsay: Uncharted’ Actually Has Us Optimistic

06.24.19 45 mins ago

After a long, internet-chatter-filled wait, National Geographic dropped the first trailer for Gordon Ramsay: Uncharted. Good news: it leaves us optimistic that the showrunners have managed to course correct from what Washington Post described as a “colonialist mess” of a premise. Instead, it looks like Bourdain or Andrew Zimmerman with a slight Bear Grylls edge — which sounds pretty damn watchable, right?

A little backstory: Gordon Ramsay: Uncharted was first announced almost a year ago and described by Variety as a show that would feature “Anthropology-through-cuisine expeditions” — following Chef Ramsay as he explored and adventured with local food heroes, tooks part in region-specific culinary traditions, and finally tested himself “against the locals, pitting his own interpretations of regional dishes against the tried-and-true classics.”

It was that last bit that led people online to reply with some side eye.

