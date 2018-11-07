These Tips Will Give You The Best Photos Of Fall (Before It’s Over)

Unsplash

Pumpkin spice lattes are being guzzled, Goodwill stores are ripe with the funk of a thousand resold costumes, and leaves are making their final color changes — from yellow to deep red. That’s right; it’s autumn. Late autumn, at that. Your last chance of 2018 to enjoy the fall foliage.

But you can’t just run around willy-nilly taking pics of leaves and expect people to receive them favorably. First of all, everyone is inundated with those images this time of year, and secondly, a lot of them are poorly shot. For the good of The ‘Gram, you really need a camera and some know-how.

That’s where Deborah Sandidge comes in.

“Everyone sees the same subjects,” the professional photographer notes. “I’m trying to see them a little bit differently.”

And that’s what you want: to see the changing leaves of fall in a fresh way. The online photography teacher, workshop leader, seminar instructor, and Nikon Ambassador took time out of her hectic schedule to give us some suggestions about how that might be accomplished. Check out her tips and put your seasonal pics over the top.

Try A Wide-Angle Lens

Deborah Sandidge

I like to start out by using a wide-angle lens, so often I’ll reach for my Nikon 15-35mm lens. If the sky is kind of gray, I’ll compose so that just the trees and the landscape are in the shot. And often, if it’s nice, I’ll use a tripod to stabilize the shot, with a cable release. I work with that idea, making sure everything is sharp. But if it’s really breezy, leaves may move in the wind and I’ll let that soft blur happen for a creative effect. That’s kind of cool. I would also invite a friend to do this shot. If you somebody with you, have them wear red just too add a punch of color into the wide-angle shot. That’s a very interesting way to work with the idea.