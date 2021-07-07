It’s a strange time we live in, where Joe Rogan is the NewsRadio alum with one of the biggest podcasts in the world. What’s more, one of the reasons it’s popular is because it’s so controversial. The guy who used to make people eat bugs for entertainment has garnered a lot of critics, and a new report reveals some of them are employed by his homebase at Spotify.

As per Insider, some staffers at the streaming service, which has had exclusive dibs The Joe Rogan Experience since December of last year, have taken understandable umbrage with their company helping disseminate a podcast featuring material that may be making the world a worse place.

Things came to a head last fall, when Spotify was inking their deal with Rogan. One employees, writing anonymously on the app Fishbowl, said, “I’m personally bothered by his transphobic comments and am concerned with the way he might spread misinformation.” There was enough pushback that the company held a town hall meeting, but it doesn’t appear it went so well. They refused, for instance, to force their new big get to receive editorial supervision over what he says.

Spotify staffers aren’t the only ones connected with the service to take issue with their big-time colleague. Prince Harry and Meghan Markle, fellow Spotify podcast stars, were also not happy with things he’s said about a once-in-a-century public health crisis that is yet to come under control.

