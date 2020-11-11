Prior to the pandemic, Lisbon, Portugal was experiencing a serious travel boom for going on a decade. If you know anything about the Western European destination, it’s easy to see why. It’s got a Mediterranean climate, Instagrammable architecture (which will still be a thing when the pandemic ends, we promise), and bustling city life. Meaning good food and even better parties. Best of all, Lisbon is relatively cheap to visit, with direct flights from both Delta and United. Oh, and it’s weed friendly. It’s easy to make a case for why Lisbon will be one of our (and perhaps one of your) first stops once it’s safe to travel again. But with a city as culturally rich as this one, where should you go first? In order to create the coolest possible travel guide that we could, we linked up with Portuguese tastemakers and cultural icons HOLLY and Alexandra Moura. HOLLY is one of Portugal’s most prominent hip-hop producers, frequently cutting records with Lisbon’s best rappers and an international cast of performers that have made him globally recognized and widely respected despite only being 24. In 2019, he won A-Trak’s Goldie Awards Beat Battle. In promotion of his new mixtape, Dark Skies and Holy Grail, HOLLY connected with Portuguese designer and stylist Alexandra Moura — who has showcased her designs at international fashion weeks and dressed many of Portugal’s A-List artists including Gisela João, Sónia Tavares, Dino D’Santiago, and now HOLLY himself. So we thought — who better to guide us on the coolest possible trip through Lisbon than two of the city’s most prominent tastemakers? Check out HOLLY and Alexandra Moura’s guide to the city they love below.