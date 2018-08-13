For The First Time Ever, You Can Win A McDonald’s Gold Card This Week

#Fast Food Culture #McDonalds #Food
08.13.18 7 mins ago

Imagine you’re Rip Van Winkle, you know, as one does. You’ve just woken up from 20 years of slumber after you took a nap against a tree. Surprise! That tree is now a McDonalds and you’re being asked to leave. You stumble around humming Aerosmith’s “Don’t Want to Miss a Thing” while wondering what became of that shameful U.S. President. You know, the one who had an extramarital affair with a White House staffer. You try to find a matinee where you can catch that hot new flick, Spice World, but all you see is a Jaws rip off called The Meg and… Mission Impossible 6?

When you finally get someone to look up from their phones to talk to you, you recieve some wild news: Clinton lost, Seinfeld is off the air, and now the President is Donald Trump. Luckily, Tom Cruise still looks exactly the same and that’s enough to keep you going. “Maybe I just need a good meal,” you decide. So you dust yourself off and make your way back to McDonald’s for some mystery chicken McNuggets — only to find that they’ve been replaced with real white meat, the menus are all digital, and now someone wants you to order from something called an app.

“What kind of sick sad world is this?!” you scream, slamming your fists on the counter — frightening a nearby baby and elderly man. Then a glimmer of gold catches your eye.

McDonald

Around The Web

TOPICS#Fast Food Culture#McDonalds#Food
TAGSFast Food CultureFOODMCDONALDS

Listen To This

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

08.13.18 1 hour ago
Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Nicki Minaj, Trippie Redd, And Tomberlin

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Nicki Minaj, Trippie Redd, And Tomberlin

08.10.18 3 days ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

08.07.18 6 days ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

08.06.18 7 days ago
Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Travis Scott, Mac Miller, And Iggy Azalea

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Travis Scott, Mac Miller, And Iggy Azalea

08.03.18 1 week ago 2 Comments
Crate-Digging: The Haiduks, Smokescreens, And More Bandcamp Albums From July

Crate-Digging: The Haiduks, Smokescreens, And More Bandcamp Albums From July

07.31.18 2 weeks ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP