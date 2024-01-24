This genre is probably the best baseline when it comes to music to work while listening to. There was a study done in 2007 that showed that individuals that listened to classical specifically experienced benefits to their cognition (The Mozart Effect!). There are rarely any vocals, and even if you don’t listen to classical music regularly there are themes and melodies that of course have spawned much of the contemporary composition structure today.

The more “known” the better, so opt for composers like Bach, Haydn, Beethoveen and Mozart. I personally love the playlist above, which includes some classics done by new artists.

GENRE TO EXPLORE: SOUNDTRACKS (VIDEO GAME and MOVIE)

Track: “Demacia Rising” by League of Legends

Why:

Data shows that more than 70 percent of Americans play some sort of video game, which is a pretty big stat. And we’re also some of the biggest movie lovers out there. Soundtracks are great for working because we are familiar with them, they usually lack lyrics and they usually convey a pretty epic feeling. The research identified this music is designed to be “motivating without distracting.”

On top of that, when we are speaking about video games, there is usually an element of problem solving present, which makes it the perfect backdrop for figuring out your latest project. League of Legends is one of the most popular video games around, and it isn’t hurt by the fact they have the most epic compositions in the space. Or go for the soundtrack to a movie you know well — maybe the Gladiator soundtrack if you want to get hyped.

GENRE TO EXPLORE: AMBIENT MUSIC WITH FIELD RECORDINGS

Playlist: “Reflections Under The Sky” by SiJ & Textere Oris

Why:

This genre is all about building an atmosphere, and all the other elements come second. If you are looking for music that won’t steer the way, but instead allows you to take control of the mental journey, then ambient is the way. There is a sub-genre of ambient that includes “field recordings” — the term for taking high definition audio equipment outside to record the sounds of nature.

There are scientific studies around the positive effects that listen to the sounds of nature can have on your emotional state. The better mood you’re in, the better work you are going to produce. I love getting into the zone with the track above.

GENRE TO EXPLORE: AMBIENT MUSIC AT 432 HZ

Playlist: Deep Focus – 432 hz

Why:

There have been a lot of recent studies dedicated to the affect that listening to music tuned to 432 hertz can have on your mental state. Thus far, the results have been positive, with it not only improving your level of focus but also lowering anxiety and stress. Because of these new findings, a number of playlists and videos have popped up with music tuned to 432 hertz. Not just ambient music either, depending on your listening habits you can also find classical and even pop music options. But ambient seems to be the best delivery system for 432 hertz.

PART II — FOR WORKOUTS

Things To Consider:

Find Your Tempo: Any music that motivates you may help you in the gym, but if you are really trying to amplify the benefits of listening to tunes while you train, finding the right tempo is key. There has been a lot of research done on what tempo or beats per minute, BPM, is best for what exercise. It should come at no surprise that different tempos are better for different kinds of workouts. For example your “zone two” exercises like jogging can be around 120 BPM, powerlifting can be around 150 BPM, and your elite level running can go up to 180 BPM.

Keep Up The Beat: There is nothing more distracting mid-lifting set or a run than losing pace. Lots of workouts and sprinting routines have the beat in mind, so that’s a huge thing to consider when listening to music while working out. Once you find your ideal tempo, it’s good to create a playlist that maintains that pace, or an album that keeps that pace throughout. There are a lot of playlists on music apps like Spotify that are dedicated to certain BPMs.

Keep Mood In Mind: Everyone has their own goals when it comes to the gym. And that’s not just referring to any kind of weight they may want to lose or muscle they may want to gain. The gym can also be a place to escape, a place to meditate through movement, a place to purge negativity, and a place to socialize. I personally go to the gym for all of the above. So you are going to want to select music that fits that mood, and have a playlist ready for every occasion.

GENRE TO EXPLORE: ROCK

Playlist: Born To Run (at 150 BPM)

Why:

Studies out there classify rock and alternative music as being the leading genre for Americans. The intensity that is projected with the distortion makes it the perfect fit for individuals looking to get some aggression out through their training. These albums usually have BPMs that fit with what is desired in workout music.

Even better when the songs have a powerful anthemic chorus to sing along with.

GENRE TO EXPLORE: POP

Playlist: Pop Hits (at 130 BPM)

Why:

There’s a reason that popular music is popular, one of the reasons being no matter who the artist is, usually there is a team of people helping them make each track as catchy as possible. The goal is to get you hooked, and keep you coming back for more. That means if you find a tune you like, you may just be able to keep it on repeat the whole session.

These songs are also usually right in that sweet spot for BPM, perfect for getting that head bouncing and the energy up.

GENRE TO EXPLORE: HIP-HOP

Playlist: Hip Hop (at 160 BPM)

Why:

Hip hop is one of the most versatile genres around, and if you disagree get a friend whose a hip-hop lover to school you up. So whether you are looking to release with some big weights or just looking to move and vibe, hip-hop has got you.

For me, I’m a big on lyrics, and I’m looking for some phrases that I can connect with when I’m working out. Even if it’s not every single verse, I want the lyrics to hit me, which often leaves me playing big beats paired with thoughtful lyrics like you’ll find on the playlist above.