Where To Get Free Food For National Chicken Wing Day

Get ready for the hottest of all hot takes. This take is way spicier than Tabasco and leaps ahead of Frank’s Red Hot. Here it comes…

Handheld food is the best kind of food.

BAM! You read that right. We’re talking about hot dogs, corn dogs, ice cream cones, burritos, empanadas, and gyros. They’re the best because not only are they delicious, but they are completely portable. We all have places to go and people to see. Who has time to sit down at a table and eat with a fork and a knife? Not me, that’s for sure. I’m insanely busy and wildly important. Get out of my way with a plate!

Of all of the wonderful, portable foods, the best of the best is the sauce-doused chicken wing. Invented at the famous Anchor Bar in Buffalo, New York, the Buffalo chicken wing in all its spicy goodness deserves to be celebrated 365 days a year (366 during a leap year). But, this delicacy is only technically celebrated one day per year and that day just happens to be today. In honor of this, restaurants all over the country are offering deals (and some are even giving away free wings). Check them all out below.

Anthony’s Coal Fired Pizza

34,320 FREE Coal Oven Roasted Chicken Wings … Did we catch your attention? Any loyalty member who dines in or orders take out now through Sunday, July 29th will be entered to win FREE wings for a year! Check out the details here. https://t.co/9Kaio3iPDQ pic.twitter.com/JGLc8XauD6 — Anthony's Coal Fired (@AnthonysCFPizza) July 26, 2018

To celebrate National Chicken Wing Day, Anthony’s Coal Fired Pizza is giving away free wings for a year. Enter the contest by signing up for the restaurant’s loyalty program.