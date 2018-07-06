Here’s Where To Get Free Food For National Fried Chicken Day

Shutterstock

There are certain foods that feel synonymous with summer. Cheese-smothered hamburgers and mustard-slathered hotdogs are obvious choices (you can also opt for ketchup, if you so desire). Buttery, salty, corn on the cob (even if you eat it with a drill) finds it way onto many a summer table. Ice cream is no stranger to a sticky heatwave. But above them all, fried chicken is one of the most perfect of all summer foods. We’re talking about crispy, greasy, shockingly-comforting fried chicken. The kind of fried chicken you can bring cold to the lake, eat steaming hot on the porch, or bring in a tupperware to literally any summer picnic.

Hungry people all over the country will be enjoying this mouth-watering treat today, July 6, as we celebrate National Fried Chicken Day. Restaurants from coast to coast will rally around this important summer holiday with deals galore. Check out some of the best below.

Boxcar Betty’s

If you’re lucky enough to be Chicago today, Boxcar Betty’s is giving away free chicken sandwiches with a monetary contribution to the Greater Chicago Food Depository.

Bush’s Chicken

If you happen to be the Austin, Texas-area, stop by any location to get $5 off a family value meal.

Church’s Chicken

To celebrate the holiday and to support 4-year-old “President” Austin Perine and his mission to #Showlove, Church’s Chicken will donate $1 for everyone who posts an image of their fried chicken on social media and tags @Churchs and uses any of these hashtags: #ShowLove #Churchschicken #NationalFriedChickenDay.