The Comprehensive List of National Pepperoni Pizza Day Deals

Few joys in life rival the heart melting, world-unifying power of pizza. Think about it, have you ever heard anyone utter: “You know pizza just isn’t my thing?” Of course you haven’t, because nearly everyone gets pizza. Vegetarians, vegans, meat-lovers, pescatarians, celiacs, sugar avoiders, sportos, motorheads, geeks, bloods wasteoids, dweebies, dickheads; they all adore it. They think it’s a righteous food. We invent ways – like making the crust from cauliflower – to circumvent customs and make pizza available for all. If we could all just focus on our pizza affection instead of our differences, the world would unquestionably be a better place.

Which is why today, National Pepperoni Pizza Day, should be considered a bank holiday – and not just because you can totally make some dough by eating pizza. Each year, we consume 251.7 million pounds of America’s favorite pizza topping. Frankly, we’re a little disappointed. That’s just over one pound of pepperoni per adult. We can do better than that, right?

We all have our favorite spots, these National Pepperoni Day Deals, however, are good places to start to hit that single-topping* fix that comes with the start of football season.

*Cheese and tomato sauce do not count as toppings. There’s no argument; no matter how you slice it.

Aubree’s Pizza

This Michigan chain has a social media Pepperoni Day contest. Our team definitely won’t be refreshing their Twitter profile every 45 seconds. Nope.