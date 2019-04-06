Try These Off-The-Beaten Path Experiences In The Midwest This Summer

Uproxx

Switching Scenes is brought to you by Boost, a brand that knows the best experiences come when you change things up.

When you think of the midwest in the summer, an image of the Ferris wheel on Navy Pier in Chicago or a corndog at the Iowa State Fair quickly comes to mind. The midwest is representative of classic Americana for many people and there is some truth to that. But as someone born and raised in the midwest, I can tell you that Chicago is way more than the Sears Tower (okay, Willis Tower now, but ugh), Minneapolis way cooler than the Mall of America, and Wisconsin has so much more than cheese.

The point is, there all sorts of indie and off the radar experiences to be had all over America’s heartland. And when you look beyond the conventional tourist destinations, you end up falling into some insanely cool experiences in cities that you would never expect. Which is why, this month on Uproxx, we traded out the most expected experiences around major cities in the U.S. for something more intimate. Frankly, it was one of our favorite travel series ever. It’s fun to brag about the trips we went on right in our own backyards or the secret bars and restaurants that few know about.

These were some of our favorite experiences in the midwestern United States. Served up piping hot and ready for your summer travel list.

Eat amazing food at a Chicago street festival

When you say to someone, “summer festival in Chicago,” visions of Lollapalooza spring to mind. But while that can be a great (and expensive and crowded) time, Lolla truly only scratches the surface of what it’s like to spend a summer in the Windy City.

Summer is when Chicago comes alive. Laying out, running, and biking by the lake, about a billion outdoor patios packed with people day drinking, and a giant street festival around every corner with live music, great food, and beer — make Chicago just feel like one big block party from May to September every year.

From Taco Fest in Pilsen to Rib Fest in North Center to the incredible music vibes (but also food) Pitchfork brings to Union Park, there’s basically a street festival to please everyone in the city. And then some. Head to the Chi for a weekend or week or month. They’re everywhere.

READ MORE TO FIND YOUR PERFECT CHICAGO FEST HERE