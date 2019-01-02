Photos From The Wildest NYE Parties On Earth Will Help Start 2019 Right

Hello, beautiful readers of 2019! You’re probably still feeling the effects of your own epic New Year’s Eve celebrations as you read this, and we feel for you. We also drank. A lot. Too much. Maybe.

In any case, we’re all still alive! 2018 was one hell of a rough year, so you likely partied extra hard in an effort to bury all the bullsh*t. Now it’s time to start anew. Although nothing has really changed between December 31st, 2018 and right now, it sure feels like a new beginning and that’s all you really need to get started on whatever promises you’ve made for yourself this year.

We trust that you can and will do all that you’ve set out to achieve this year. Of course, we’re here to help. Need a travel destination? Food recommendations? Tips for how to be a better human being? Pfft. We got you.

So let’s raise a final toast to 2018 by checking out how the rest of the world celebrated the dawn of a new year. Look at all the joy on the face’s of people all around the globe and tell us that doesn’t fill you with hope! Here’s to 2019, let’s make the last year of the decade a truly great one.

New York City, New York

Time + Space with Claude VonStroke

View this post on Instagram

pulling up into 2019 likeee

A post shared by Katie McMillen (@katiemcmillenn) on

Times Square Countdown

View this post on Instagram

i love new york

A post shared by Angela Mangione🌻 (@angmang22) on

View this post on Instagram

Happy New Year 2019

A post shared by @ sttropez2020 on

View this post on Instagram

Happy 2019! Drenched and grateful.

A post shared by Chuck Aquino (@chucquino) on

