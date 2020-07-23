We Tasted Four ‘Vintage’ Whiskeys Made By A Wine Sommelier

Is there a best age for bourbon? 12 years is often cited as ideal. After that, things get pretty oaky. Fans of Eagle Rare 17 would beg to differ, of course, and super old expressions certainly have their (very rich) aficionados. Unaged whiskeys have made a comeback in recent years, too. As a baseline, bourbons must see at least two years in the cask, but four is more typical; whereas the catchall term “whiskey” has no minimum age.

Now Pinhook — a bespoke label with roots in New York and Kentucky — wants to expand the discussion of whiskey aging. And they’re doing it by bringing the wine term “vintage” into the conversation and releasing their core line on an annual basis. Pinhook’s philosophy is built on the notion that a group of barrels and grains will uniquely express themselves differently every year (much like grapes do). The company’s co-founder and master taster Sean Josephs, a certified wine sommelier, has a dream of shifting the conversation around vintages and whiskeys to make it “more similar to wine.” His process is rooted in the world of wine-making, with an emphasis on the journey from terroir to glass.

“In the wine world it’s so accepted that nature dictates the wine,” Josephs says. “Even though grapes and grains are very different things, it’s still a natural product shaped by nature.”

The overarching philosophy here is to let the spirit “be what it’s meant to be” without manipulating into something it’s not. That means that Pinhook’s expressions may be more floral one year and then more fruity or honey-laden the next. Where Pinhook differs from other whiskey brands is the approach to the blending and aging process — which carries a certain “not all who wander are lost” vibe.

“You don’t know what you’re trying to achieve,” he says. “You’re just trying to achieve the best thing.”

That’s a big shift from the approach of larger macro-brands, who start off with a flavor profile and ABV that they know they need to hit for consistency. Nothing is predetermined. This means that the same expressions from different vintages can vary greatly. To dive deeper into this approach to whiskey, we tested the Pinhook’s signature bourbons and ryes in the $38-$50 price range.