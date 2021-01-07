We Tried Pizza Hut’s Very Weird ‘Nothing But The Stuffed Crust’ Pizza

When I first heard about Pizza Hut’s Nothing But The Stuffed Crust pizza I was a non-believer. You probably are, too. Not because Pizza Hut is trying to sell people the best part of their Stuffed Crust pizza, that actually makes sense. But because of the presentation of the product — a regular pizza-looking pizza crust without any middle. A pizza donut.

I had so many questions when I heard about this curious item. Does it come in a normal-sized pizza box? Is it expensive? What’s the structural integrity? And most of all: Who is it for?!

Clearly, I was skeptical. But you know what? After trying it, I almost love this thing…

As an avid pizza eater I take pretty big offense to the notion that any part of a pizza, a product of unrivaled culinary perfection, is disposable. But Pizza Hut’s regular Stuffed Crust Pizza challenges my stance. On the one hand, the idea of cheese stuffed in pizza crust is genius. For someone who has absolutely no problem tolerating lactose and also loves mozzarella cheese, it’s a dream come true. On the other hand, it’s missing the classic Pizza Hut fried crispy pan-style crust for some ridiculous reason, which always leaves me tempted to let the actual pie fall by the wayside.

If only there was a way to have the Stuffed Crust without the actual pizza attached…

Well, now there is. And even though eating it made me — a person who covered insane Popeyes chicken sandwich rollout — feel like I’d finally reached peak fast food absurdity, I think this can actually work as a deliciously dip-able side dish.

But not in this form…